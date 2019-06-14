Surfing legend Kelly Slater 'grabs a pizza' at local store

Surfing champion Kelly Slater had his pic taken with local resident Andrew while he waited for his pizza at the Clunes store.

AS LOCALS sat down for their delicious Thursday night pizza at the Clunes store, a familiar face joined them.

It appears Il Carretto is getting such a good reputation for the region's best woodfired pizza, that even 11-time world surfing champion Kelly Slater had to try it.

He was happy to have his photo snapped with locals, telling them he was just "picking up my pizza”, and then he was on his way.

So don't be surprised if you see Slater catching a few waves at The Pass or Wategos this week.

Last week he was in Western Australia snapping selfies with quokkas on Rottnest Island after the recently-completed Margaret River Pro.

This is Slater's final year of the pro circuit, so perhaps he'll become a regular visitor to the Northern Rivers.