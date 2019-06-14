Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Surfing champion Kelly Slater had his pic taken with local resident Andrew while he waited for his pizza at the Clunes store.
Surfing champion Kelly Slater had his pic taken with local resident Andrew while he waited for his pizza at the Clunes store.
News

Surfing legend Kelly Slater 'grabs a pizza' at local store

14th Jun 2019 6:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS LOCALS sat down for their delicious Thursday night pizza at the Clunes store, a familiar face joined them.

It appears Il Carretto is getting such a good reputation for the region's best woodfired pizza, that even 11-time world surfing champion Kelly Slater had to try it.

He was happy to have his photo snapped with locals, telling them he was just "picking up my pizza”, and then he was on his way.

So don't be surprised if you see Slater catching a few waves at The Pass or Wategos this week.

Last week he was in Western Australia snapping selfies with quokkas on Rottnest Island after the recently-completed Margaret River Pro.

This is Slater's final year of the pro circuit, so perhaps he'll become a regular visitor to the Northern Rivers.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'I love you, mum... I'm sorry': Teen jailed for knife attack

    premium_icon 'I love you, mum... I'm sorry': Teen jailed for knife attack

    Crime THE court heard the young victim had experienced nightmares since the incident.

    Potential water crisis within five years

    premium_icon Potential water crisis within five years

    Environment Groundwater options, second dam being considered

    50,000kg of medicinal cannabis to be grown in Ballina

    premium_icon 50,000kg of medicinal cannabis to be grown in Ballina

    Business Australian company given the green light for major project

    Man refused bail over stolen rifle and service medals

    premium_icon Man refused bail over stolen rifle and service medals

    Crime Police believe firearms are being swapped for drugs, money