Surfing community rallies behind shark attack victim

Far North Coast Surf Life Saving duty officer Garry Meredith at Shelly Beach, Ballina. Liana Turner

THE Ballina and Lennox Head surfing community has rallied behind the victim of this morning's shark attack, sending him well wishes and "good vibes".

A popular Ballina Instragram page, Balna, posted about the shark attack this morning.

"Shark attack at Shellys this morning. Reports are badly injured, but OK," they wrote.

The post has been liked by almost 200 people and has about 50 comments, mostly from fellow surfers on the North Coast.

Stu Kennedy: "F--k... I hope you're all good brother. Get well legend."

Tobias Ratcliffe: "Sending you all my good vibes."

Blake Walsh wrote: "Thinking of you mate, get well soon."

James McQuaker: "Take care mate, all the boys here for ya... full support. Was just talking yesterday about how many sharks are around."

Brett Jones: "Hope you're doing okay... my thoughts are with you mate."

Lennox Head Surf: "Not good at all, I hope you're okay. We are thinking of you mate and wish you a quick recovery."

Adam Melling: "Quick recovery mate."