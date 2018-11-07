Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Far North Coast Surf Life Saving duty officer Garry Meredith at Shelly Beach, Ballina.
Far North Coast Surf Life Saving duty officer Garry Meredith at Shelly Beach, Ballina. Liana Turner
News

Surfing community rallies behind shark attack victim

7th Nov 2018 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Ballina and Lennox Head surfing community has rallied behind the victim of this morning's shark attack, sending him well wishes and "good vibes".

A popular Ballina Instragram page, Balna, posted about the shark attack this morning.

"Shark attack at Shellys this morning. Reports are badly injured, but OK," they wrote.

The post has been liked by almost 200 people and has about 50 comments, mostly from fellow surfers on the North Coast.

Stu Kennedy: "F--k... I hope you're all good brother. Get well legend."

Tobias Ratcliffe: "Sending you all my good vibes."

Blake Walsh wrote: "Thinking of you mate, get well soon."

James McQuaker: "Take care mate, all the boys here for ya... full support. Was just talking yesterday about how many sharks are around."

Brett Jones: "Hope you're doing okay... my thoughts are with you mate."

Lennox Head Surf: "Not good at all, I hope you're okay. We are thinking of you mate and wish you a quick recovery."

Adam Melling: "Quick recovery mate."

Related Items

ballina shark attack shelly beach
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Man to have surgery after stabbing in Lismore

    premium_icon Man to have surgery after stabbing in Lismore

    Crime A CRIME scene was established at a Lismore property yesterday afternoon after a man allegedly stabbed another man during an altercation.

    • 7th Nov 2018 11:32 AM
    Why shark nets would not have prevented attack

    premium_icon Why shark nets would not have prevented attack

    News Mayor says protocols will be "tightened up" on local beaches

    After a tough year, Norpa needs your help

    premium_icon After a tough year, Norpa needs your help

    News Without external support, the company could have been in jeopardy

    PHOTOS: Locals frock up for the Melbourne Cup

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Locals frock up for the Melbourne Cup

    News Fabulous fashion and fundraising for a great cause

    Local Partners