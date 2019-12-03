Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brazilian surfer Leo Neves is dead at 40.
Brazilian surfer Leo Neves is dead at 40.
Surfing

Surfing champion dies mid-heat

by Jack Lambourne
3rd Dec 2019 11:20 AM

BRAZILIAN surfer Leo Neves has died while competing in Saquarema over the weekend.

The two-time national champion, 40, suffered a suspected heart attack during the semi-final of Brazil's Triple Crown competition. The incident took place at the Itauna beach in Rio de Janeiro.

According to Brazilian news outlet Waves, Neves had just finished riding a wave before he suffered a heart attack. The  outlet said he eventually drowned and was unable to be resuscitated.

Emergency services rushed into the water to help him, but he was pronounced dead before arriving at a nearby hospital in Bacaxa.

After surfing the wave, Neves reportedly had to paddle over several waves to return to the area where he could catch larger waves, which left him exhausted and caused the subsequent sudden cardiac arrest.

Leo Neves surfed on the world tour in 2007-08.
Leo Neves surfed on the world tour in 2007-08.

Shortly before the semi-finals, Neves had uploaded a video on Instagram where he spoke of the rough sea conditions.

"The sea is ominous," he said. "Can you imagine a dark sea? That one … even looks like a washing machine. You feel breathless."

Neves competed in the World Surf League's championship tour in 2007 and 2008 as well as five editions of the Brazilian World Elite Stage.

He will be buried at Barrinha - a popular surfing spot in Saquarema.

The surfer leaves behind his wife Tatiana and four children - two from his current marriage and two from a previous relationship.

Champion. Fearless. Warrior. Partner. Friend. Father. Teacher. Husband. Son. Brother. Léo Neves, two-time Brazilian...

Posted by World Surf League on Monday, 2 December 2019

This article was originally published by The Sun and reproduced with permission

More Stories

itauna leo neves surfing world surf league
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paramedics assess baby after three-car crash

        premium_icon Paramedics assess baby after three-car crash

        Breaking A WOLLONGBAR street has been closed to all traffic after a three-car crash this morning.

        Council fixes Lismore’s toxic landslip

        premium_icon Council fixes Lismore’s toxic landslip

        News LISMORE City Council has completed major repair works at Beardow Street, Lismore...

        Ballina ‘fisherman’ sentenced over drug supply

        premium_icon Ballina ‘fisherman’ sentenced over drug supply

        News THE man was sentenced to two years in jail after he was arrested while fishing...

        Pair accused of machete threat, robbery and pursuit

        premium_icon Pair accused of machete threat, robbery and pursuit

        Crime A Casino pair accused of threats and a robbery will return to court in the new...