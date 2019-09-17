Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A great white shark.
A great white shark.
News

Surfer warns of monster great white lurking in surf break

Matt Deans
by
17th Sep 2019 6:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SURFER has been given a great fright, after he spotted a monster great white swim past him while standing in shallow water on a Coffs Coast beach. 

Brad Sharp took to social media this evening to share his close encounter with what he estimates was a '9-10 foot' white shark at Emerald Beach.  

He said after catching a wave he flicked off his board and while standing in chest deep water spotted the shark.

"Cruising past right against my naughty parts was basically a submarine with teeth. He went past," Brad said.

"I did a lil wee then yelled at Harley.

"Went in, no lives or limbs lost just a little bodily fluid."

A young surfer reported his own close call at Emerald Beach on Monday after a shark reportedly struck his board.

Another close call reported at Emerald Beach.
Another close call reported at Emerald Beach.

The shark encounters come after several sightings of both fur and leopard seals resting on Mid and North Coast beaches in recent days.

NSW DPI has reported a host of tagged white and bull sharks being detected off beaches at Port Macquarie, Lennox Head, Crescent Head and Forster this week. 

 

The Facebook post that's gone viral in Coffs Coast surfing circles.
The Facebook post that's gone viral in Coffs Coast surfing circles.

More Stories

coffs coast coffs harbour editors picks emerald beach great white shark sighting surf break
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Evacuation underway at uni after four-hour lockdown

    UPDATE: Evacuation underway at uni after four-hour lockdown

    Breaking "THIS has been a stressful few hours and I want to thank everyone for their amazing patience and co-operation."

    PHOTOS: Police swarm university amid emergency lockdown

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Police swarm university amid emergency lockdown

    Breaking The SCU Lismore campus currently in emergency lockdown

    'Damaging winds, large hailstones' likely, BoM warns

    'Damaging winds, large hailstones' likely, BoM warns

    Weather Lismore and other towns expected to be hit by severe weather tonight

    'Cult' leader issues 'unreserved' apology to blogger

    premium_icon 'Cult' leader issues 'unreserved' apology to blogger

    Crime UM leader brought a defamation case against a blogger in 2015