Surfers suit up for longboard classic

NEW THREAT: Woolgoolga surfer Charlie O'Sullivan will compete in the open nine-foot division at the Lennox Longboard Classic this weekend. Ethan Smith / Surfing NSW

HOME-GROWN surfer Scott Channon will come up against the likes of Charlie O'Sullivan and Bryce Watson at the 22nd annual Lennox Longboard Classic this weekend.

Channon is aiming to win the open nine-foot division for a third straight year, with some of the best surfers between Woolgoolga and Burleigh Heads turning out for the event.

About 100 surfers can expect decent swell across the divisions at the two-day event.

"The banks are looking pretty good and I think we'll get decent waves,” event organiser George Leslie said.

"We've got good surfers all the way through the event and there should be some new guys in the open division who will give Scott a run for his money.

"We're one of the smaller events but it's a good weekend and we feature a lot of local surfers.

"The women's division is mainly locals and they really enjoy surfing against each other in a competition.”

Defending champion Eleanor Robertson is back again, with the likes of Wendy Stevens and former Australian champion Eric Walker also competing.

Walker won the over-65s last year while another former Australian champion, Mike Pimm, won the over-60s.

"We've got juniors all the way through to opens and over-65s, which has each division just about full,” Leslie said.

"There are a few spots left in the loggers but they'll have to get in quick before we fill up.”

Surfing starts both days at 8am and finals from 10am Sunday with spectators welcome to attend.

Money raised this year will go towards the Cancer Council, Lennox Head Surf Club and the Disabled Surfers Association.