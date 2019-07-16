Menu
Emergency services were called to Byron Bay this afternoon after reports that surfers were in trouble in the water. Garry Meredith
Surfers rescued by jetski at popular North Coast beach

Aisling Brennan
16th Jul 2019 4:27 PM
EMERGENCY service crews were called to an incident at Wategos Beach at Byron Bay this afternoon, after surfers got into trouble in the water.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said three ambulance crews and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter were called to the scene around 4.20pm.

"A patient was in the water and may have been picked up by the jetskis," the spokesman said.

It is understood at least two surfers got into trouble at Wategos and were "knocked around" by waves.

The helicopter was also tasked to North Wall at Ballina after concerns were raised about a missing surfer, but it turned out to be a false alarm.

The chopper has now returned to base at Lismore.

