Surfers pull all the right moves

CLASSY: Lennox Head surfer Ocea Curtis finished second in the under-12 girls division of the NSW titles at Sydney.

CLASSY: Lennox Head surfer Ocea Curtis finished second in the under-12 girls division of the NSW titles at Sydney. Ethan Smith

LENNOX Head trio Ocea Curtis, Juniper Harper and Niamh Sharpe were among the best surfers at the NSW Grommet State Titles in Sydney at the weekend.

As a result, all three have qualified for the Australian Junior Titles in Western Australia later this year.

Ocea finished second in the under-12 girls division while Juniper Harper and Niamh Sharpe finished third and fourth in the under-14 girls division.

It has been a big month for Juniper, who also finished runner-up in her home event at the Skullcandy Oz Grom Open.

Niamh has already made a name for herself in the water and is a multiple NSW State champion on the board in surflifesaving.

In other results, Australian Junior Champion Hughie Vaughan continued to build on his overflowing portfolio of results, taking out the under-14 boys division on Sunday.

As one of the form surfers of the entire event, Vaughan hit his stride in the final laying down a mix of snaps to finish the heat with massive a 16.16 two-wave heat total.

Amelie Lowrie ensured another title would return to the Central Coast, taking out the under-14 girls division.

Lowrie put on a clinic over the duration of the final, nailing a series of decent backside snaps to notch up a 14.2 two-wave heat total and get the edge over her rivals.

Following in the same footsteps as many Cronulla legends who came before him, Kash Brown surfed well beyond his years when he attacked the under-12 boys division.

Kash showed style and flow of much older surfers as he squared up a variety of solid forehand and backhand turns to post a 13.07 two-wave heat total.

After taking out the Skullcandy Oz Grom Open a fortnight ago, Ruby Trew (Seaforth) returned to Sydney to contest the under-12 girls division.

The northern beaches product performed a series of impressive snaps to post a decent 10.33 two-wave total and take the win.

It was the fifth year the Havaianas NSW Grommet State Titles and the Woolworths NSW Junior State Titles have been split into two different events, with the amendment designed to cater to the growing demand from younger competitor divisions.

All qualifiers for the NSW Grommet State Titles were determined by eight individual regional titles.

These took place up and down the NSW coastline earlier in the year.