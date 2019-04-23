Surfers praised for efforts to rescue fisherman

A fisherman who was swept from the rocks at Boulder Beach at Skennars Head was pulled onto the beach by surfers.

SURFERS who helped rescue a man who was washed off the rocks at a popular beach near Ballina have been praised for their efforts by NSW Ambulance.

NSW Ambulance acting Far North Coast duty operations manager Mark Pelmore said emergency services were called to Boulder Beach shortly after midday on Monday following reports a man was washed off the rocks into the ocean.

The man was found unconscious and unresponsive by surfers, who helped him from the water.

"We were called to a male fishing on the rocks and was witnessed to be swept off into the ocean, there was quite large swell at the time,” Mr Pelmore said.

"Some local surfers managed to get to him and there was a period of time where they tried to get him to the beach.

"The surfers did a fabulous job, full credit to them.

"When NSW Ambulance resources arrived they managed to assist in getting the man up on to the beach to a safe environment where we commenced resuscitation.

"Despite our best efforts, all paramedics on scene worked really hard. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the helicopter doctor.”

Meanwhile, Ballina Shire Mayor David Wright said in light of yesterday's tragedy he would investigate the possibility of further educating fishermen of appropriate safety measures.

While investigations continue into the man's death, Mr Wright said he would work with council to see if Ballina could follow Richmond Valley Council's push to become implement the Rock Fishing Safety Act, requiring Evans Head rock fishers to wear life jackets when fishing.

The 2016 NSW legislation had previously been implemented as a trial in Sydney's Ranwick area for two years and Northern Beaches Council in Sydney.

Police, with support from council rangers, DPI Fisheries officers and National Parks and Wildlife Service rangers are authorised to issue fines to people in those areas who are found not wearing a life jacket.

DPI is working with a number of other councils to participate.

Shocked by the news of the man's death, Mr Wright said he would like Ballina Shire Council to consider looking into implementing the Act.

"It's unusual for something like this to happen in our shire,” Mr Wright said.

"We haven't had too many incidents like this happen.

"While most people are fairly aware of safety protocols when fishing, the Rock Fishing Safety Act is definitely something we could take up.

"We've led in other water safety initiatives.

"When the staff rang me (about the man's death), the Act was something I thought we should take up.”

While Mr Wright said he believed council probably didn't have the right to enforce the Act, he hoped it could better promote water safety measures to prevent future tragedies.

"I don't think the council has the power to enforce it, as it's a state government Act,” he said.

"The only thing you can do is promote it.”

More than 70 rock fishers have died in Australia in the past five years.