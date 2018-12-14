Menu
None of the family members can be named for legal reasons.
Crime

Baby death mum’s hearing shrouded in secrecy

by Greg Stolz
14th Dec 2018 2:45 PM
THE mother of a baby girl found washed up dead on Surfers Paradise beach last month has faced court in secret charged over the infant's death.

The woman, 23, was released by police after her 48-year-old partner was charged with murdering the nine-month-old by tossing her into the Tweed River on November 17.

But on Thursday, Gold Coast police arrested the mother after investigations by NSW detectives from Strike Force Palua, set up to probe the baby's death.

The woman, whose name has been suppressed, was extradited to NSW on Thursday afternoon and appeared in Byron Bay Local Court this morning via video link charged with failing to provide for her child and causing danger of death.

But media was prevented from covering the case magistrate Jeff Linden closed the court.

Late night beach walkers found the naked baby washed up on Surfers Paradise beach about 12.30am on November 19, two days after she was allegedly thrown into the Tweed River, about 30kms south.

The parents, the baby and a two-year-old son were homeless and living in parks up and down the Gold Coast.

The young girl’s death has rocked the communities in both Tweed Heads and the Gold Coast. Picture: Tertius Pickard
They were well known to authorities and the baby's death has sparked a top-level investigation into how Child Safety officials allowed the young children to be living on the streets.

Journalists are trying to obtain basic details of today's court hearing.

