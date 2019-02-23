Menu
STORMY SWELL: Surfers flocked to some Northern Rivers beaches including Clarke's at Byron Bay to enjoy the strong well caused by Tropical Cyclone Oma.
News

Surfers ignore BoM warnings to ride Oma's swell

by Amber Gibson
23rd Feb 2019 1:07 PM
SURFERS have flocked to the Beaches on the Far North Coast in anticipation of good waves as a result of Tropical Cyclone Oma.

This is despite the Bureau of Meteorology issuing a Hazardous Surf Warning for New South for the weekend including the Byron Coast.

"Surf and swell conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming," the warning stated.

 

"Surf Life Saving NSW recommends only swimming at patrolled beaches and between the red and yellow flags."

The BoM also issued a Hazardous Surf Warning for the Byron Coast, for tomorrow (Sunday).

 

"With the cyclone today out off Brisbane, conditions are poor, huge swell, a lot of sweet, a lot of water moving around," he said.

"(The) very trying conditions (means) all beaches are closed."

Surf Life Saving branch duty officer Chris Samuels confirmed all the beaches from the Queensland broader Yamba are closed

"Generally, all swimmers are listening to life savers and life guards on duty," he said.

"The hazardous surf warnings are likely to be in place for the next few days."

bom bureau of meteorology closed beaches cyclone oma northern rivers weather surf surf wanring
Lismore Northern Star

