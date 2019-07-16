Surfers' close encounter with whale at Coast beach

WHALE season is well and truly under way, but this close to shore is rare by anyone's reckoning.

It was certainly a first for Pacific Paradise SUP surfer Patrick Burns, who said he had never seen a whale so close to shore.

A whale has been spotted swimming with surfers about 50m off Mudjimba Beach. Patrick Burns

He was preparing for a surf today at 8.30am when the whale made its appearance.

"It was well inside the shark nets. It couldn't have been any further than 50m from the beach," Patrick said.

"I've never seen one that close."

Surfers' close encounter with whale at Mudjimba Beach: Video: Patrick Burns

The whale passed a group of surfers sitting off the main board walk at Mudjimba as it northward headed northward up the coast.

Reader poll Have you spotted many whales in Sunshine Coast waters this whale season? Yes, I see them all the time.

No, hopefully I will soon.

I haven't been looking. Vote View Results

Whales can occasionally be seen inside Mudjimba Island but usually pass to the east more than 1.5 km off the beach.

More than 27,000 whales are expected to pass the Sunshine Coast this season as the whales make their annual migration north from the Antarctic.