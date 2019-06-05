Surfer taken to hospital after shark bite

A man is believed to have bitten on the hand by a shark at Lennox Head.

A SURFER has been bitten by a shark at a popular beach today.

Richmond Police Distict David Vandergriend said they had been alerted to the attack at Lennox Head around 1.30pm today.

"A surfer has had his hand bitten by a shark at Lennox Head,” he said.

"The sufer has been taken to hospital by his friend and is does not appear to be a significant injury.”

Insp Vandergriend said the fact the bite was small could indicate it was made by a smaller species of shark.

"As far as we know it is not a significant injury so it may be a wobbegong as opposed to a great white,” he said.

"We are still in the early stages of the investigation.”

More to come.