Surfer taken to hospital after shark bite
A SURFER has been bitten by a shark at a popular beach today.
Richmond Police Distict David Vandergriend said they had been alerted to the attack at Lennox Head around 1.30pm today.
"A surfer has had his hand bitten by a shark at Lennox Head,” he said.
"The sufer has been taken to hospital by his friend and is does not appear to be a significant injury.”
Insp Vandergriend said the fact the bite was small could indicate it was made by a smaller species of shark.
"As far as we know it is not a significant injury so it may be a wobbegong as opposed to a great white,” he said.
"We are still in the early stages of the investigation.”
More to come.