UPDATED: Beaches closed after surfer attacked by shark

A SURFER has been hospitalised after a shark attack at Iluka Main Beach on Sunday morning.

Byron Bay man Abe McGrath, 35, suffered minor injuries from a juvenile white pointer at the popular beach near Byron Bay at about 6:30am.

Mr McGrath told police his surfboard snapped when he was hit from underneath by a shark.

The force launched him off his board and then back into the water.

The shark began to circle him and then turned away.

Mr McGrath grabbed half of his surfboard and swam to shore, where his friends drove him to Ballina Hospital.

He had treatment to lacerations on his right hip before being transferred to Lismore Hospital.

Police said Main and Bluff beaches were closed as a result of the attack.

Mr McGrath's friend Bryce Cameron, posted a photo of Mr McGrath's broken surfboard on his Instagram account at about 8am.

Mr Cameron was relieved McGrath walked away from the encounter with nothing more than a "limp".

The photo was captioned "life could of been very different this morning."

"So stoked to still have our mate and not witness something far worse.

"Life could of been very different this morning.... so stoked to still have our mate and not witness something far worse." Contributed

"Our arrival to Iluka this morning, (Abe McGrath) hit by a juvenile white pointer.

"So stoked to see him able to limp up the beach."

NSWDPI confirmed it was investigating "a reported shark bite at Iluka today", with a 35-year-old man driving himself to hospital after the incident at 6am, suffering minor injuries.

Other social media reports stated it was a 3m Great White Shark.

Bryce Cameron is the son of prominent pro-shark net advocate and Byron Bay Boardriders president Neil Cameron.