Surfer sets her sights set on world championships

WAVE OF SUCCESS: Lennox Head surfer Nyxie Ryan is a professional on the 2019 Women's Junior Tour.and she will compete in the 2019 World Junior Championships at Huntington Beach, California, from October 26 to November 3. Blainey WoodhamSurfing Australia

ONE of the most talented and hard working young surfers to emerge from the Northern Rivers waves, Nyxie Ryan, is heading to the World Junior Championships on a wilcard entry.

And she's hoping to emulate another Australian who came through on a wild card and beat the world's best back in 2001, before she was even born..

Nyxie, 16, from Lennox Head,said she's "super excited” about her first time representing her country in Team Australia.

But the youngster who is currently ranked third on the Women's Pro Junior Series said she's determined to do her best.

"I'd love to emulate what Mick did at Bells Beach,” she said, talking of the then 19-year-old who seemingly came out of no-where to blaze a trail through the world's best surfers to take the title.

"Mick's such a good surfer, I'd really like to win this competition and put my name out there.”

The young natural footer said she's determined to make a career in professional surfing, so being awarded a coveted wild card after she missed out on competing in the Australian Titles which was qualifying event, due to breaking her elbow.

The Junior World Championship crowns the 18 years and under Surfing World Champions and it's launched the careers of numerous stellar pros including Australians Stephanie Gilmore, Tyler Wright, Laura Enever, Sally Fitzgibbons, Owen Wright and Julian Wilson.

"I've been training heaps, surfing in every kind of condition to prepare,” Nyxie said.

"And watching some past comps at Huntington; it can be different on the day depending on the time and tide, so I'll be getting there a few days earlier.

Her quiver will contain four surfboards.

"They ranging from 5'7” to 5'10,” she said.

As well as surfing at her beloved home break, Nyxie has also been attending the Surfing Australia High Performance Centre at Casuarina Beach ahead of paddling out on the waves with its classic pier backdrop.

"I'm at the HPC once a week, I do some cardio then weights to improve my strength, mobility and jumps and my elbow is 100 per cent,” she said.

"To even get into the final would it mean so much.”

On her return Nyxie will enter her first major Women's World Qualifying Series event at Port Stephens Birubi Beach on Novemeber 15 - 17.