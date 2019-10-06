‘Surfer send-off’ celebrates young life taken too soon

Hundreds of people turn out at Moffat Beach in memory of 26 year old Dian McMurtrie.

Hundreds of people turn out at Moffat Beach in memory of 26 year old Dian McMurtrie. Warren Lynam

A SEA of surfboards covered Moffat Beach this morning as hundreds gathered to farewell a young woman taken too soon.

Friends and loved ones of Dian McMurtrie, who took her own life recently, said coming together for a "surfer send-off" was the best way to celebrate the 26-year-old's life.

People who met Dian in the surf and those whose lives she touched in her short time on the Coast formed a circle in the water and read a surfer prayer to give her the "send-off she deserves".

Dian McMurtrie is being remembered as a young woman with a heart of gold after she took her own life recently. Photo: Contributed

Close friend Mitchell Cassin said it was amazing to see so many people turn up to pay their respects.

"To see how much love and care everyone had for Dian is amazing," he said.

Like many, Mr Cassin met Dian at Moffat Beach. He said that was how she gained such a loving local community.

"(Her death) has just rocked us," he said. "Everyone wishes that we could have done more, known more, could have helped in any way."

Paddle out for Dian McMurtrie:

One of the organisers of the paddle-out, Yolanda Carroll, said bringing everyone together for the day was a special way to start healing from the tragic news.

"It's so important to make this as special as we can so she can be remembered in the best way," she said.

Ms Carroll said Dian's friends were devastated that they didn't know she was struggling, and pleaded with people to seek help when they needed it.

"If we all knew she was struggling this bad, it could have been a completely different situation. It's such a final thing for such a temporary feeling, and it could have been changed," she said.

"It's just so important to speak up."

Surfer's prayer in memory of Dian McMurtrie

Oh god of surfing, wind and sea, let thy bounty come to me.

Give me large, give me small, any size I'll take them all.

Just to rise upon the face, to see the crest, my heart will race.

I feel the sea within my veins, but know it's you who holds the reins.

If I fall please drop me slow, as wipe outs come and wipe outs go.

I give my life without fee, this I pray my god of sea.

- Doug Rhodes

If you or anyone you know is struggling please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit lifeline.org.au.