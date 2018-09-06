Surfer pushed woman's head underwater after clash: Police

A LENNOX Head man will face court after he allegedly pushed a woman's head underwater a number of times after they clashed in the surf.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said the incident happened about 11am on August 22.

"A 56 year old Lennox Head man was surfing at Lennox Point. At this time a woman was using a surfmat nearby," he said.

"At some point both the 56 year old and the woman have caught the same wave in and made accidental physical contact with each other.

"Police will further allege that the 56 year old has taken hold of the woman and pushed her head underwater.

"The woman resurfaced three times but as pushed back under water again.

"This only stopped when the woman went limp in order to feign unconsciousness."

The incident was reported to Ballina police on September 4 and, as a result, the 56-year-old man was served with a future court attendance notice for assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault.

He will appear in Ballina Local Court in October.