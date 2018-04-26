Surfer grabs shark in freak encounter at North Coast beach

Surfer Matthew Lee at Lennox Point with the shark he instinctively grabbed to protect himself.

Surfer Matthew Lee at Lennox Point with the shark he instinctively grabbed to protect himself. Contributed

A SURFER who inadvertently wrestled a shark onto rocks at Lennox Point yesterday says he was acting on pure instinct.

Matthew Lee was lucky to escape injury yesterday after the freak encounter.

He said he was out about 7am at the popular surf spot when the shark popped up next to him and gave him a nudge as he was paddling back out after a wave.

"Thinking about it now it seems the stupidest thing to grab it, but at the time I thought if I grab it, I know exactly where its mouth is," he said.