Surfer Matthew Lee at Lennox Point with the shark he instinctively grabbed to protect himself.
News

Surfer grabs shark in freak encounter at North Coast beach

Hamish Broome
by
26th Apr 2018 11:30 AM

A SURFER who inadvertently wrestled a shark onto rocks at Lennox Point yesterday says he was acting on pure instinct.

Matthew Lee was lucky to escape injury yesterday after the freak encounter.

He said he was out about 7am at the popular surf spot when the shark popped up next to him and gave him a nudge as he was paddling back out after a wave.

"Thinking about it now it seems the stupidest thing to grab it, but at the time I thought if I grab it, I know exactly where its mouth is," he said.

lennox head shark attack surfer
Lismore Northern Star

