Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A surfer has been taken to hospital after an accident at North Coast beach.
A surfer has been taken to hospital after an accident at North Coast beach.
News

Surfer flown to hospital for urgent treatment after accident

Liana Boss
3rd Nov 2020 2:10 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has been flown to hospital after a surfing accident in Byron Bay.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter said in a statement they were tasked to Byron Central Hospital at 12.20pm to carry out an urgent medical transfer.

"The Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team have stabilised the 50 year old male patient who is suffering a serious internal bleed following a surfing accident," the statement said.

The man has been flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

He is expected to receive urgent specialist treatment.

byron central hospital byron surfing gold coast university hospital surfing accident westpac life saver rescue helicopter service
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Is Byron Bay becoming a town just for rich people?

        Premium Content Is Byron Bay becoming a town just for rich people?

        Council News "THERE will be no housing, there will be no community and there will be a massive issue with people wanting to work here and having to live outside the shire."

        6 things that changed at the Queensland border at 1am

        Premium Content 6 things that changed at the Queensland border at 1am

        News Which 32 suburbs are still considered hot spots?

        Get ready for severe storms being 'the new normal'

        Premium Content Get ready for severe storms being 'the new normal'

        Weather Damage caused by hail and severe storms will be more frequent

        Out of the septic tank and into the 21st century

        Premium Content Out of the septic tank and into the 21st century

        News RAPPVILLE were big winners in government funding announcement.