Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services are desperately trying to locate a female surfer who is believed to be missing off Newcastle Beach. Picture: Peter Lorimer.
Emergency services are desperately trying to locate a female surfer who is believed to be missing off Newcastle Beach. Picture: Peter Lorimer.
News

Surfer feared missing off beach

by Erin Lyons
1st Oct 2020 7:38 AM

Emergency services are desperately trying to locate a female surfer who is believed to be missing off Newcastle Beach.

Crews were called to the beach just after 6pm Wednesday after a witness said the surfer appeared to be struggling in choppy conditions about 100m offshore.

A rescue chopper was deployed while officers scoured the water.

Acting Inspector David Piddington from Newcastle City Police District urged anyone with information to come forward.

"At this stage, we have not taken any reports of any missing persons in the area, though we would like to speak with any surfers who were in the water at Newcastle Beach at the time and may have seen a fellow surfer in trouble," he said.

The search was suspended overnight and will resume on Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police immediately.

Originally published as Surfer feared missing off beach

More Stories

editors picks missing newcastle surfer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heartbreak as mum of brutally slain 2-year-old given parole

        Premium Content Heartbreak as mum of brutally slain 2-year-old given parole

        Crime WHEN she was being sentenced, the judge said she “should have had the courage” to get her daughter medical help.

        Flooding, cyclone risk for Northern Rivers during La Nina

        Premium Content Flooding, cyclone risk for Northern Rivers during La Nina

        News BoM expert tells northern NSW residents to prepare for storm season

        ‘Wasted gem’: Will iconic pub ever reopen?

        Premium Content ‘Wasted gem’: Will iconic pub ever reopen?

        News Alstonville's much-loved Federal Hotel has been closed for months

        Mum of killed two-year-old Tanilla to walk out of jail

        Premium Content Mum of killed two-year-old Tanilla to walk out of jail

        News Donna Deaves free despite involvement in child's death