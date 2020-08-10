Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Surfer dies at Sydney beach

by Anthony Piovesan
10th Aug 2020 8:53 PM

 

A man died while surfing in treacherous conditions along the northern beaches of Sydney this afternoon.

Witnesses pulled the unconscious 44-year-old from the water at Collaroy Beach about 12.45pm and performed CPR, but he later died at the Royal North Shore Hospital.

Police recover the man’s surf board as he was rushed to the Royal North shore hospital. Picture John Grainger
Police recover the man’s surf board as he was rushed to the Royal North shore hospital. Picture John Grainger


The man was dragged under a submerged stormwater pipe amid huge swells during Sydney's wild weather.

Off-duty volunteer lifesavers, Carol Shaffer and her 12-year-old son Sam, rushed to help the man after seeing him in distress.

"We were down the other end of the beach and my son said, 'mum he's gone under the pipe', so we came down and eventually he popped out the other side of the pipe," Ms Chaffer told 9News.

"Then two people jumped down and grabbed him, we pulled him out and started CPR."

The pair were praised by Surf Life Saving NSW for their efforts.

New South Wales Police confirmed a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

There is a hazardous surf warning for the Coffs Coast, Macquarie Coast, Hunter Coast, Sydney Coast, Illawarra Coast, Batemans Coast and Eden Coast tomorrow.

The man is now the sixth person to have drowned on the NSW coastline since the start of July, and the 43rd during the 2019-20 season.

Originally published as Surfer dies at Sydney beach

More Stories

editors picks surfing tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Three new bypasses to open soon on highway

        Premium Content REVEALED: Three new bypasses to open soon on highway

        News Your guide to navigating the new arrangements as Pacific Highway upgrade hits 91% completion

        Night on the booze leads to Samurai sword attack

        Premium Content Night on the booze leads to Samurai sword attack

        News A MAN allegedly used a Samurai sword to attack another man on the weekend.

        ‘Gutless, cowardly wonders‘ destroy soccer fields

        Premium Content ‘Gutless, cowardly wonders‘ destroy soccer fields

        News A SPORTING official has called for the public to help police identify the “mindless...

        What to do if you have a health appointment in Queensland

        Premium Content What to do if you have a health appointment in Queensland

        News APPOINTMENTS can still go ahead, but there is a major hurdle you may need to...