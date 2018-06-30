Surf school pleads with council: Give us back our licence

Craig Hutchings, Nathan Folke and Murray Johnston from Mojosurf at Byron Shire Council meeting yesterday pleading with council to reinstate their licence.

A MAJOR surf school operator is calling on Byron Shire Council to reinstate their licence after they were stripped of it in October last year.

Mojosurf had been operating in Byron Bay for 20 years, until they were unable to renew their licence eight months ago.

Every five years, the council enters a tender processes with local operators to determine who will be permitted to work in the Shire.

Mayor Simon Richardson said surf schools used to get licences based on how much they were willing to pay.

"The whole industry said, 'can we do something about this because we want to reward local expertise',” he said.

"As a result, we increased it to five for that particular time to allow for a long-standing group that had fallen out back in and we committed ourselves to take as long as we could and needed to, to work with the industry and community groups.”

However when the next tender came up, the decision was to go back to four schools and keep the numbers of each class down.

"If there were five applications and four positions, someone had to miss out,” Cr Richardson said.

"Ninety-five per cent of all participants have been really grateful that council has taken the time.

"We went through line by line licence criteria to make sure what we were doing was reflecting best practice, the needs of the industry and the needs of the wider community.”

Founder of Mojosurf Nathan Folke said he believed the tender process was flawed.

"It feels like we have been discriminated against,” Mr Folkes said.

"We were the only ones concerned about going from five licences back to four, it seems to be the outside joke that we didn't get.

"We want it back on the agenda, we want a full review, we want our licence back even on the interim level until they can work out where they went wrong.”

Mr Folke said if the council was serious about being transparent they should redo the process or scrap this style of issuing licences all together.

He the Byron Shire community was significantly impacted by the loss of their licence.

"They reduced the total income to council by roughly $300,000 over the licence period, which the community doesn't get now,” he said.

Mojosurf have more than 20 staff in Byron Bay and 180 staff spread over five countries.

"We run other surf lessons down the coast, Coffs Harbour, Central Coast, right throughout Indonesia, New Zealand and we have had interest in Europe,” Mr Folke said.

"We have built all that because we are passionate about what we do, we are passionate about our bran, team and where we are going.”

Cr Richardson said Mojosurf will have a chance to reapply for their licence in the next licensing period.

"I think in a few years' time when the next licence period is up we can revisit the question of the number,” he said.