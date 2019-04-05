Surf rage accused to face court for hearing

Mark Thomson, of Lennox Head, after his last appearance at Ballina Local Court in November.

A SURFER accused of attacking a woman in the water at Lennox Head will face a hearing before Ballina Local Court today.

Lennox Head man Mark Andrew Thomson, 57, pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault when he last faced court in November.

Police have alleged he assaulted former pro surfer Jodie Cooper on August 22 last year.

He allegedly repeatedly held her head underwater after his surf mat collided with her surfboard.

During Mr Thomson's last court appearance, his barrister Peter O'Connor told the court a hearing was expected to span five hours.

A cross-application for an apprehended violence order - brought by Mr Thomson against Ms Cooper - is also expected to be considered today.

Police had filed an AVO application on behalf of Ms Cooper.

More to come.