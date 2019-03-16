Surf lifesaving sex tape allegedly involved a minor

Surf Life Saving Queensland (SLSQ) policy states that members and volunteers cannot post content on social media which could be seen as “obscene, offensive, inappropriate, intimidating, insulting and humiliating”. Picture by Scott Fletcher

SURF lifesaving is facing a sex tape scandal after the sharing of a video featuring a teenage girl and older boy, both members of a Gold Coast club.

In a separate incident on the Sunshine Coast, female beach stars have caused a wave of complaints after footage of them in locker room showers was posted on social media.

Experienced lifesavers fear "minors" were in both videos.

Surf lifesaving sources confirmed the female clubbie was 15 years old, slightly younger than the male.

HOW SLSQ PUT ITS HEAD IN THE SAND OVER COMPLAINTS

"A sexual act was on the tape," a lifesaving insider said. "I believe she openly admitted it to a lot of people. She is a minor. It should be referred to police."

Another club said: "This club has a history of this type of behaviour and covering it up. They have previously had issues filming and covered it up."

Several Sunshine Coast clubbies have made official complaints about footage posted on social media which shows a surf star in her swimmers dancing in the shower and another "giving the finger" to the camera.

"They're all taken inside the change rooms, which has a large sign on door banning the use of phones inside the rooms," the clubbie said.

"Both the club and the branch have flogged off any complaint about these videos, even though they are a breach of club rules, surf lifesaving rules and child protection rules."



The latest complaints are on the back of a Bulletin report last month detailing allegations by a whistleblower which included a lifesaver being drunk on duty, sexual harassment and staff kickbacks.

A QPS spokesperson said: "Based on the information provided (about the Gold Coast matter), police have conducted a comprehensive search and have no records to indicate this matter has been reported to police."

In its response on the Coast sex tape, SLSQ said it could not disclose details of complaints regarding members.

"SLSQ's member protection policy requires mandatory and immediate referral to the Queensland Police Service of any alleged illegal or criminal activity," a SLSQ spokesperson said.

"We encourage anyone, member or otherwise, who has witnessed or has evidence of any alleged illegal or criminal activity to contact the police.

"Any member found to have engaged in illegal or criminal activity will be automatically suspended from their club. SLSQ is committed to ensuring a safe and healthy environmental for volunteer surf lifesavers and their staff."

On the Sunshine Coast complaint, an SLSQ spokesperson said: "This particular matter is being addressed by the club with the individuals involved. SLSQ is satisfied with the club's approach."