Surf life saving clubs share helicopter service funds

Surf Life Saving Australia President Graham Ford AM & Chairman of the former Northern operator, Warren Tozer OAM

FUNDS from the former rescue helicopter service were distributed to 18 surf life saving clubs on the North Coast on the weekend.

The funds became available after Northern NSW Helicopter Rescue Services won a tender in 2017 to supply the rescue helicopter service and the previous service, SLSA's fully owned subsidiary Northern Region SLSA Helicopter Rescue Service Pty Ltd (Northern), closed.

Following a mediation agreement between SLSA and Northern and Northern NSW Helicopter Rescue Services announced in July, Surf Life Saving Australia, President Graham Ford AM distributed the funds to the surf clubs at a ceremony at Yamba SLSC.

All Surf Life Saving club recipients at a function hosted in Yamba. Contributed

In total, 18 surf clubs comprised of more than 6500 surf lifesavers were recipients of the fund's distribution.

Representatives from 17 of the clubs were in attendance at the function hosted by SLSA President Graham Ford AM and Chairman of the former Northern operator, Warren Tozer OAM together with fellow board members Paul Muldoon and Kevin Goslung.

Speaking at a function hosted by Yamba SLSC, SLSA President Graham Ford AM said the distribution of funds was in recognition of the services to the community that the surf clubs have played in the Northern helicopters flight path across the last 30 years.

"As a result of good management by the Northern Board, SLSA was the benefactor when the helicopter rescue service wound up, which has enabled the distribution of funds to our surf clubs here today.

"We anticipate that today's funding distribution will continue to work towards SLSA's goal of zero preventable drownings on Australia's beaches," Mr. Ford said.

The distribution of funds is in line with Northern's constitution, which SLSA committed to following the closure of the helicopter rescue service.

SLSA confirms that all funds received because of the closure of the Northern's operation will be directed back into surf lifesaving.

Due to an agreement by all parties, SLSA is unable to comment on the terms of the settlement arising from the mediation process as all parties are bound by confidentiality.