Surf evacuated after shark sighting

Alarm raised at Main beach at Evans Head after shark sighting. Samantha Elley

TWO sightings of sharks on the Northern Rivers have been reported by Dorsal - Northern NSW Shark Reports today.

The first was at Evans Head, around 10am this morning where a suspected Bronze Whaler, approximately two metres long was seen by a member of the public.

It was reported seen about 1km south of Main Beach, Evans Head.

The alarm was sounded and water evacuated until the shark had moved on.

The second report was at Angels Beach, Ballina where a 2.1m great white shark was tagged and released.

DPI advise the male shark was caught on SMART drumlines.