Surf club’s annual paddle a huge hit

From right to left IN THE PINK: At he 2020 Byron Bay Paddle, R-L, Sam Pockley U-12 first fibreglass nipper boards, Daniela Berti U-13 second fibreglass nipped boards, Finley Safranek U-10 first in foam nipper boards and Ivy Gilbert U-10 second in foam nipper boards.

IT’S a great little event, that’s why so many people keep coming back to enjoy the Byron Board Paddle.

Event co-organiser and Byron Bay SLSC senior club captain Troy Eady said the 2020 version of this annual event was another cracker, with 250 people getting into the water.

“We had great conditions, a really nice bit of swell which made it a challenge to get off the beach, but that was fun,” Eady said.

“Then (there was) a paddle of a couple of kilometres from Wategos Beach, around past The Pass and over to the Byron Bay Surf Life Saving Club on Main Beach.”

Eady said while the event had prizes for the first in each category, since it first started in 2009 the majority of participants were in the event for fun and friendship.

And he said the camaraderie was fantastic.

“This year our youngest athlete was nine and it goes though to grandparents in their youthful 70s,” he said.

“People come up to us with a smile on their faces and tell us they have been doing this paddle for 10 years in a row.

“It’s great to see how thrilled they are, how happy they are to be part of it.”

And the range of watercrafts in the event was as varied as the people paddling them, with surfboards of all sizes vying with nipper boards, stand-up paddleboards and surf life saver club boards in a rainbow of colours and designs.

While the speediest of paddlers can make the crossing in 15 minutes, the average time is about 45 minutes.

But on a summer’s day in brilliant sunshine, with the water reflecting the blue sky and dolphins squeaking as they zoom past, who would worry about the time?

Eady said the event also allowed youngsters in the club to show their form.

“In the Nippers category Sam Pockley, 13, won and in the Clubbie category Jasper Alford, 14, came first and his sister Suki, 13, was second.”

Eady said the majority of the money raised by the event went towards the BBSLSC nippers to purchase club gear so they could participate in events.

“If there’s any funds left over we pass it on to youth-based groups in the community,” he said.

“It’s simply a great thing to do and a wonderful way to start the day being part of something like this.”