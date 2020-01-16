Surf club’s amenities get much-needed funding boost

Byron Bay Surf Life Saving Club members India Hembrow and Beau Carter, president Paul Pattison, federal Richmond MP Justine Elliot and Byron Shire councillor Jan Hackett at the club on Thursday. Federal funding will support work to improve the club's amenities.

Byron Bay Surf Life Saving Club members India Hembrow and Beau Carter, president Paul Pattison, federal Richmond MP Justine Elliot and Byron Shire councillor Jan Hackett at the club on Thursday. Federal funding will support work to improve the club's amenities.

THERE have been no upgrades to the bathroom amenities at Byron’s Surf Life Saving Club since it was built in 1983.

But a federal grant and other funding streams will soon bring a much-needed change.

The club’s president, Paul Pattison, said about $35,000 in bathroom upgrades were slated to begin aboutFebruary 17.

Federal MP for Richmond Justine Elliot today announced $10,000 of this would come from the Stronger Communities grants program.

“The amenities block is widely used by club members, community groups, sporting groups, schools and the wider community,” she said.

“The Byron Bay Surf Club provides a vital service for our community and for the more than 2 million visitors to Byron Bay each year.”

With the club boasting more than 800 members, Mrs Elliot said the region was “fortunate to have such active, committed and diverse community groups”.

“The club itself is a real hub of Byron.

“Improvements like this are vital improvements for the club moving forward.

Mr Pattison said the works were expected to span three weeks and would involve the walls being redone, while water-saving devices will be fitted throughout.

He said they hoped to have the amenities hooked up to the council’s recycled water.

The project’s also being supported by other funding sources.

He said the upgrades would be particularly welcomed by some of their youngest members.

“The nippers and the young parents, when they go into a substandard bathroom it’s not great,” he said.

Mr Pattison said he was aware money was “tight” and that many groups needed funding support.

“We’re very appreciative,” he said.

Byron Shire councillor Jan Hackett said what had already been done on the club was “terrific”

“You can’t do it just by running raffles so you need to get help.

“Surf life saving clubs are vital for each community on the coast.