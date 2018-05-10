Sure he can act, but what's Matt like at golf?

Hollywood movie star Matt Damon tried his luck at the Byron Bay Golf Club.

ANYONE for golf?

My guess is the Byron Bay Golf Club is about to experience a membership boom.

News that Matt Damon was seen with Bernard Fanning teeing off at the club last week, and that his good mate Chris Hemsworth was also a regular, spread like wildfire.

Patrick Gorbunovs, right, meets Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon at Bluesfest.

No sooner had photos of Mr Damon posing on The Deck appeared on Facebook, girls everywhere flocked to eBay to order their plaid golf pants and tweed flat caps ... a girl's gotta look good, right?

While Jimmy Barnes, Angus Stone, Jimeoin, AFL, NRL and cricket stars had all visited, Byron Bay Golf Club manager Wendy Perry said in her seven years at the club, Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth were by far the most famous stars to play a few rounds.

She wasn't surprised the stars sought out the peaceful surrounds. It's the same reason, she said, as everyone else - it's a quality course in stunning surroundings.

Ms Perry said staff don't gush over their famous guests, they treat them like everyone else, and that's the appeal.

"You can spot celebrities all over town ... we're removed here, you've got to choose to be here.

"We don't fawn.

"We just provide good quality service.

"They're able to lead a life we take for granted, they have the opportunity to have the experience like any other person would.

"They can come up relax, enjoy the venue with family and friends, and be unknown. They're not on display."

Ms Perry said Matt was very laid back, "he didn't draw attention to himself", but was happy to pose with guests and staff for photos as he enjoyed a post-game drink with Bernard.

"He was in shorts and a polo shirt ... doing what everyone else does."

So, who took home bragging right honours? Not Matt apparently, telling staff he played terribly but had an awesome time.

Asked if they expected a return visit from Mr Damon, Ms Perry said: " I hope he comes back. I hope the hoopla isn't off-putting."