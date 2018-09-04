Woman challenges ‘delusional’ dad’s switch

The woman looked after her elderly parents for years. (File picture)

A WOMAN who looked after her sick, elderly parents for several years was disinherited by her father in two wills he made soon after he became delusional.

A Supreme Court judge on Friday rejected the wills that left Susan Hamill nothing, and restored her father Lloyd Wright's 2015 will that made her his sole beneficiary.

Justice Peter Applegarth found Mr Wright had lacked capacity when he made the 2016 wills and severed Mrs Hamill's joint tenancy of a Gold Coast property before he died at age 90.

In the months before his death in 2016, Mr Wright falsely accused Mrs Hamill and husband Richard Hamill of stealing a valuable coin collection, taking $26,000 and trying to poison him.

The Hamills, who lost their home and most of their wealth during the global financial crisis, moved to Queensland to support Mrs Hamill's frail parents, the court heard.

After Mrs Hamill's mother went into aged care, they lived with her father in a Burleigh Waters home bought in the joint names of Mr Wright and Mrs Hamill, the court heard.

"Lloyd wanted Susan, who did not own her own home and who had little by way of savings, to become the sole owner of the home after he died,'' Justice Applegarth said.

He had wanted her to have the home "because of the love, support and practical help'' she had provided to both parents over the years and his 2015 will left her his few other assets.

The court decided the 2015 will was the last valid one. (File picture)

But in early 2016, Mr Wright developed delusions and moved to NSW to live with another daughter Lorraine.

A month later, he made a will leaving everything to Lorraine, but soon after made another will leaving Mrs Hamill nothing and dividing his estate between his other three surviving children.

In his delusional state Mr Wright falsely claimed Susan and Richard Hamill were intent on killing him, and he forgot about the joint tenancy agreement.

The judge said Mr Wright had also come under the influence of a local woman, who possibly believed his delusions.

Mr Wright's son Trevor claimed his father had capacity to make the May 2016 will and to sever the joint tenancy, and Lorraine adopted his court submissions.

Justice Applegarth said Mrs Hamill had been a tremendous source of support and care for her parents, while the other three surviving children had not offered such support and care.

The judge declared Mr Wright's 2015 will to be his valid will, and ordered the joint tenancy to be restored, allowing the Burleigh Waters property to be transferred to Mrs Hamill.