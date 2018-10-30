Supporting mental health with fashion and food

OCTOBER is Mental Health Month in NSW and Rotary Club members from Lismore are on a mission to 'Lift the lid on Mental Illness' by raising money for mental health research.

"Lift the Lid on Mental Illness” is a National mental health fund-raising and awareness initiative of Australian Rotary Health. One of the largest independent funders of mental health research within Australia.

To help improve the lives of all Australians, The Rotary Club of Summerland Sunrise is holding their own Hat Day Breakfast on Friday October 26 at the Gollan Hotel. Summerland Sunrise Club President Sarah Broome encourages all local community members to participate.

Guest speaker Dave McLoughlin, Branch Program Co-ordinator of the Lismore GROW mental wellness programs, will share his own experience with mental health and recovery.

Australian Rotary Health CEO, Joy Gillett said she hopes the campaign will encourage not only Rotarians, but the wider public to support mental health research. The Rotary currently funds research focused on areas such as anxiety, depression, substance abuse, self-harm, and suicide.

"Everyone knows someone who has been affected by mental illness at some point during their lives, so if anything, please consider that you will be helping them and many others if you decide to make a donation,” Ms Gillett said.

Rotary says, one in five Australians will experience a mental illness every year, and nearly half of the population (45%) will experience a mental illness at some stage in their lives.

To get involved or make a donation, visit www.australianrotaryhealth.org.au or www.hatday.com.au