Supporting Aboriginal art: A positive step forward

Art on Bundjalung Market 2019 celebrates the creative cultural heritage of the Bundjalung region. Amber Gibson

LISMORE'S new Art on Bundjalung Market overwhelmed organisers, drawing a highly-engaged community to The Quad on Saturday.

Peter Wood, executive director of organising body Arts Northern Rivers, said the day identified a hunger among people who want to support Aboriginal artists.

About 1500 people attended the market until 1pm.

"The market is the end phase of a project we have been delivering right across the region called Art on Bundjalung Country, aiming to deliver workshops for Aboriginal artists to develop skills and work that could be sold at a market,” Mr Wood said.

"The focus of the project was finding ways for artists to make money because that is one of the biggest challenges, especially for Aboriginal artists in our region.

"We wanted to support that by developing a market opportunity.

"From 10am it's just been full on and non-stop.

"Not only do you get to buy the work but you get to meet the maker as well and so you get a deeper connection and understanding of where the work has come from and the story behind it.”

The market predominantly showcased Bundjalung visual arts but also local Aboriginal dancers and musicians.

Artist Frances Belle Parker said the market was better than she anticipated, with "everyone being really positive and loving seeing something that is different”.

"Jinda Designs is a collaboration between myself and my cousin. Some of our stock includes hand-printed cushion covers, hand-printed tea towels, T-shirts and chiffon scarves that are digitally printed with some of our artwork,” Ms Parker said.

"Our inspiration comes from Yaegl country, so both of our mothers are sisters and that is where the name Jinda comes from, 'jinda' is the Yaegl word for 'sister'.

"We love bringing our language back to life and so where ever we can incorporate it - whether it's on cards or shirts or tea towels - we will try and use the Yaegl word for whatever the image is, so it becomes something more common.”

Arts Northern Rivers project officer Sarah Bolt said she was overwhelmed with the response to the market.

"The crowd was amazing,” she said.

"This started back in 2017 and was established through two doctors who had an interest in Aboriginal art, so they thought to go further with the health and wellbeing component of this and actually employ a project officer to deliver art workshops across the footprint of the Bundjalung Nation.”

This year was their first market.

"It helps (artists) display their individuality and their story lines,” Ms Bolt said.

"Working with a lot of the artists, we found that a lot of the artists do have something like a chronic illness and a lot of them suffer from trauma and pain, so we target those artists and work with them closely about expressing and telling their stories through projecting that on a canvas, or dance or music.”