Supporters cheer as rainbow colours fly over Lismore

COUNCILLORS Darlene Cook and Elly Bird were on hand to raise a rainbow flag outside Lismore City Council Chambers this morning.

The council will fly the rainbow flag indefinitely in a show of support for marriage equality following a vote at its June meeting.

The flag raising is part of a broader resolution on marriage equality that was adopted by the council on June 13 and comes as Australians wait to receive their postal survey form for the Australian Marriage Law Postal Survey.

Surrounded by a group of supporters, there were cheers as the rainbow colours were raised against the backdrop of the blue sky over Lismore.

"This flag is the symbol of the campaign for the last 50 years," Cr Cook said.

"We have marched under this flag, we have protested under it, we have sung under it, we have played and partied under this flag. This flag represents freedom, equal rights for all people and this is our statement.

"Flying the flag over Lismore is something I never thought I would see.

"As we head into the yes/no campaign for marriage equality and the postal survey, there is no better time for our LGBTQI (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer or Questioning, and Intersex) community to know that Council supports their fight for equal rights in our society."

Cr Elly Bird said she hoped it would remind people to vote in the upcoming postal survey.

"What I hope this flag does is remind people that when that survey comes in their postbox that they fill it in to vote yes and they put it in the post as soon as possible," she said.