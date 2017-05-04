Support rises for flood concert

MOMENTUM continues to build towards the Rise Above the Flood Benefit show coming up on May 12 at the Byron Theatre.

Organiser Ilona Harker said the group had so far collected around $40,000 to be distributed across four organisations working to help those affected by last month's floods.

"This has really restored my faith in humanity," she said. "The most amazing thing is to see how quickly people responded when there was a vehicle for giving.

The fundraising effort was kicked along by big donations from Patti Smith and local celebrity couple Simon Baker and Rebecca Rigg, but Ms Harker said it was the generosity of Bluesfest patrons that impressed her.

"People volunteered from everywhere to stand with buckets at the Bluesfest gates and collect and people from all over Australia and the world gave so generously."

The line-up for the show so far includes the Hussy Hicks, Aine Tyrell, The Button Collective, Gyan and Heartworn Highway, with more artists joining the line- up each day.

The Hussy Hicks were particularly hard hit in the floods, with all their instruments going under when their house in Murwillumbah was inundated.

"The show will be very relaxed, with the Cassettes opening proceedings then everyone doing 20 minute sets before a massed finale."

Manager Byron Community Centre Paul Spooner is helping orchestrate the concert, donating the use of the theatre and the staff to the event and helping ensure that all funds are managed correctly.

Go to Rise Above The Flood on Facebook or call 0402637739.