Support 'overwhelming' for Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve

WHEN Michele Bowling first started to plan the Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve day, she was unsure of what response she would get, but after spending a day walking into businesses in Grafton and South Grafton, she has been blown away with the support for her initiative to raise funds and awareness for mental health.

Ms Bowling's son Daniel took his own life on November 30 last year, and on the first anniversary of his death Ms Bowling will hold the Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve day, a chance for people to make a donation for a blue heart to share a message of hope or support for those who might be struggling and wear it on their sleeve.

"I started this venture as a way to get through the day, the anniversary of his passing, and hoped that I could encourage people to talk to each other and understand that we all have our struggles and that it's okay to feel like everything isn't always okay," Ms Bowling said.

"I was very anxious at the prospect of walking around Grafton and South, introducing myself and explaining what I was doing. I was so very lucky that one of my best friends joined me for support.

"There are many people I missed, there are a great many I met. I was overwhelmed by people's generosity in taking the time to speak with me. Many of them sharing their own stories and experiences."

BIG HEART: On the Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve day this heart will be adorned with messages. Contributed

So far Ms Bowling has sold more than 200 hearts, and she said she is hopeful to sell more in the month before the day.

Business orders for the hearts need to be made at McPhee Print by October 31 with the hearts delivered to businesses throughout November ready for November 30. Ms Bowling will also be at Bunnings Grafton on November 24 with hearts for sale to the public, as well as Grafton Shoppingworld from November 28 to 30.

Ms Bowling is asking for a $2 donation for the blue hearts. To order a heart, contact Yoohoo McPhee Print in Grafton on 6642 4555. For more details, visit the Wear Your Heart On Your Sleeve Facebook page or the Everyday Hero site, or contact Michele on 0429900486 or mi_shell_63@yahoo.com.