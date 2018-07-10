Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A GoFundme page has been set up to raise funds for Ty Ohara and his family.
A GoFundme page has been set up to raise funds for Ty Ohara and his family. Contributed
News

Support for local teen in critical condition after crash

Rachel Vercoe
by
9th Jul 2018 11:00 AM | Updated: 12:00 PM

ADAM O'Hara received a phone call that every parent dreads.

He was told the chilling news that a car had collided with a tree and two boys aged 12 and 15 were hospitalised both listed in critical conditions.

One of those boys was his son, Ty.

Since that day Adam's world has been turned upside down and in the aftermath community support is shining through.

A fundraising campaign has been created following the devastating crash, which saw a Toyota RAV4 crash into a large tree at Nana Glen.

One of the boys was transferred to Gold Coast University Hospital, the other to John Hunter Hospital, both in critical conditions.

A police investigation has since been launched into the circumstances surrounding the car crash.

Kristy Knight has created a GoFundMe page to raise funds and support the family.

"I am raising funds for Ty O'Hara and his father Adam, a single father to Ty and five others," Kristy wrote.

"On July 1 (Adam) received a phone call no parent wants to hear. Ty, who is only 15, has been in a very serious accident. He is critical and is being flown to Gold Coast University Hospital.

"Ty was handed the keys of a vehicle to move it to a flat surface to put some oil into the car, he must have decided to take it a little further.

"Ty has been driving for a little while now out in the bush helping his father, skidding logs and driving trucks, but this Sunday afternoon a very tragic freak accident happened leaving him in the condition he's in today.

"Ty is still in a critical condition and on life support fighting for his life.

"Adam, his father, hates asking for help but they are doing it very hard. He hasn't been working and won't be able to go back to work for a very long time.

"Any funds, little or big, will take a lot of stress of Adam and his family and he will be able to give Ty the proper care he needs by being able to be there with him instead of rushing back to work leaving him on his own in the hospital just to get money to pay for accommodation food medical and travel expenses."

So far, the campaign has raised $290 towards the goal of $5000.

To get involved, click here.

boys coffs coast crash critical condition gofundme campaign nana glen
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Collapsed business owes $350,000 to BMW

    premium_icon Collapsed business owes $350,000 to BMW

    Business A FORENSIC accountancy firm is combing through the books of this failed Northern Rivers business in a bid to establish the "flow of funds”.

    • 10th Jul 2018 11:00 AM
    'Guilt-free' restaurant opens on the North Coast

    premium_icon 'Guilt-free' restaurant opens on the North Coast

    Business "We want what we crave which is vegan comfort food."

    Why a Ballina man gave $400,000 to local organisation

    premium_icon Why a Ballina man gave $400,000 to local organisation

    News David Lindsay didn't want a lavish life - he had a different dream

    'Afraid for his life': Did co-workers plot Jeffrey's murder?

    premium_icon 'Afraid for his life': Did co-workers plot Jeffrey's murder?

    Crime Hostilities turned this Lismore man's dream job into a nightmare

    Local Partners