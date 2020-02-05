Menu
Capricornia Correctional Centre.
Support for prison officer spat in face by prisoner

by Chris Clarke
5th Feb 2020 11:50 AM
A PRISONER spat in the face of a corrections officer during an incident at Capricornia Correctional Centre on Tuesday afternoon.

A prisoner was attending the health centre when he became agitated and spat in the male officer's face, Queensland Corrective Services said.

QCS said the prisoner was restrained without further incident and was taken to the detention unit.

"The officer was assessed by staff at the health centre and was then referred to hospital for further treatment," a QCS statement read.

"The centre management is providing support to the officer, his family and his colleagues."

The matter will be referred to the Corrective Services Investigation Unit.

"Prisoners who assault officers may face additional criminal charges and further prison time. They are also subject to internal disciplinary processes, including loss of privileges," QCS' statement read.

