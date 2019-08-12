Support builds for Chilean stab victim

THE Chilean backpacker who was stabbed in the neck in a horror attack at a Cairns hostel has been urged to not let the experience overshadow her trip Down Under.

Nearly $1500 in just three days has been raised to ensure Constanza "Kuki" Escudero does not depart Far North Queensland with traumatic memories.

Ms Escudero, 26, was attacked at Geckos Backpackers Hostel in Parramatta Park last Monday. The young traveller suffered an 8cm stab wound to her neck, and her friend Marisol Fernandez, 26, was also threatened.

The Far North has thrown support behind Constanza “Kuki” Escudero.

Ms Escudero's father flew into Cairns on Thursday, and the local tourism industry has rallied to offer support.

A GoFundMe campaign, set up by Cairns businessman Martin Anton, so far has attracted more than $1400 in donations, including several from fellow South Americans travelling through Australia.

One donor, Sofia Baez Staiger, wrote that she hoped Ms Escudero became better soon.

"Don't let a bad experience overshadow your future," she said. "I know it seems easy, but it isn't. In the end, when you experience the wonderfulness of this trip, you will realise that what happened to you will be a great anecdote."

Chilean filmmaker Constanza (Kuki) Escudero, 26, was stabbed in a Cairns backpackers hostel.

Another, Brett Squibb, said he donated because he simply loved Cairns.

"I want tourists to know there are good people here," he said.

Northern Territory man Raynard Gregory Moodoonuthi, 36, has been charged with attempted murder and has been remanded in custody until October.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said authorities would do everything they could to ensure justice was served.

"I think the message is Cairns is a tourism hotspot, and of course, the police will do everything they can," she said.

Donate at.gofundme.com/f/cairns-support-fund-for-chilean-stab-victim