Superstar line-up for Biden’s inauguration

Lady Gaga will take centre stage at the inauguration for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on January 20.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) announced Lady Gaga will sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" on the day Biden and Harris will be sworn in as president and vice president of the United States.

The ceremony will take place on the West Front of the US Capitol.

Following Gaga's performance, US poet Amanda Gorman will give a poetry reading, and Jennifer Lopez will also give a musical performance.

"We are thrilled to announce an inspired group of dynamic participants for the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies. They represent one clear picture of the grand diversity of our great nation and will help honour and celebrate the time-honoured traditions of the presidential inauguration as President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris take the oath of office on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol," PIC CEO Tony Allen said in a statement Thursday.

"They are also committed to the President-elect and the Vice-President-elect's steadfast vision of a new chapter in our American story in which we are an America united in overcoming the deep divisions and challenges facing our people, unifying the country, and restoring the soul of our nation."

Gaga, an outspoken supporter of Biden, previously performed for the president-elect at a drive-in rally at Heinz Field in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, just days ahead of the election.

The 34-year-old Born This Way singer lamented last week's riots at the US Capitol and voiced support for Trump's second impeachment.

Meanwhile, other inaugural traditions are scheduled to take place over five days of programming next week. One involves a prime time special airing on January 20 titled Celebrating America to be hosted by Oscar-winner Tom Hanks.

The 90-minute special is going to lead into Biden's swearing-in ceremony later in the day.

It further contributes to the effort to turn the otherwise massive event that traditionally sees Americans gather at the US Capitol steps into a more virtual experience in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The special will be broadcast on several US networks including NewsNow from Fox, ABC, CBS and Amazon Prime Video.

In addition to Hanks, stars like Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Ant Clemons and Jon Bon Jovi are expected to appear for performances during the special.

More celebrities are expected to be announced in the coming days. In addition to Hollywood stars, the president-elect and vice president-elect, Kamala Harris, will appear as well.

Despite concerns about COVID-19 safety protocols and potential protests similar to the one that turned into a riot that breached the security of the US Capitol building last week, Biden's inauguration is still planned to take place in the usual spot.

However, officials including the D.C Mayor are encouraging people to stay home and attend the event virtually.

On Monday, the Presidential Inaugural Committee announced the theme of Biden's ceremony to be "America United."

"At a time of unprecedented crisis and deep divisions, America United reflects the beginning of a new national journey that restores the soul of America, brings the country together, and creates a path to a brighter future," the organisation said in a press release announcing the theme.

This story originally appeared on Fox News and has been reproduced here with permission

