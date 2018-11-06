Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Celebrity

Elle Macpherson tumbles outside NSW florist

by Kris Crane
6th Nov 2018 5:40 AM

 

THAT was one Elle of a tumble.

Known for her powerful strut Elle Macpherson is used to putting her best foot forward, but yesterday the statuesque Aussie fell over them as she was leaving a Sans Souci florist yesterday.

 

Elle Macpherson leaving the Sans Souci florist yesterday.
Elle Macpherson leaving the Sans Souci florist yesterday.

 

She shielded her face from the paps as she walked to a waiting car.
She shielded her face from the paps as she walked to a waiting car.

The 54-year-old was in Sydney after appearing at Derby Day on the weekend and emerged with a bunch of flowers before stacking it completely.

An onlooker said she lost her balance and appeared to twist her ankle.

As she goes to step in the car, she rolled her ankle.
As she goes to step in the car, she rolled her ankle.
Before tumbling over with phone and flowers in hand.
Before tumbling over with phone and flowers in hand.

 

Macpherson’s driver helped her back to her feet.
Macpherson’s driver helped her back to her feet.

"She wobbled on her high heeled boots just as she was approaching her vehicle, causing her to fall into the gutter next to her car," the passer-by said.

When contacted by The Daily Telegraph, a spokeswoman for Macpherson would not comment on the accident or how the supermodel was faring.

 

The moment she rolled her ankle on the uneven road.
The moment she rolled her ankle on the uneven road.

Macpherson is understood to be travelling with American natural food chef Adam Kenworthy.

The pair were yesterday spotted in Tasmania on a work trip for her health line WelleCo.

The Miami-based mum-of-two has just opened the brand's first international store in New York.

elle macpherson fall florist

Top Stories

    Lismore-born jockey hopes to clinch Melbourne Cup win

    premium_icon Lismore-born jockey hopes to clinch Melbourne Cup win

    Racing Carnival CHAMPION jockey Zac Purton has come a long way from his days as a child running along the fence posts on race days at Casino.

    Tributes flow for 'kind, compassionate' SCU pioneer

    premium_icon Tributes flow for 'kind, compassionate' SCU pioneer

    Education One of the university's key figures has died, aged 88

    YOUR SPORT: Cricket's future is in good hands

    premium_icon YOUR SPORT: Cricket's future is in good hands

    Sport PHOTOS: Young players show the future of cricket is bright

    Why a Lismore supermarket is closing its doors

    Why a Lismore supermarket is closing its doors

    Business A popular supermarket will shut next week ... but not for long

    Local Partners