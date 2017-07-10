Supermarket staff warned about new scam at checkouts

Police are wanting to speak to this man, who is alleged to be involved in a scam targeting inexperienced supermarket staff.

CONFUSING inexperienced, young supermarket staff is the latest way scammers are defrauding grocers on the North Coast, leaving them hundreds of dollars out of pocket.

Police are urging supermarkets to speak to their staff about the scam after two men (pictured) allegedly tricked and robbed staff at a Woolworths at Bogangar on Saturday afternoon.

The two men are wanted by police, who have said the men may be able to assist with their inquiries into the incident.

It is alleged the men defrauded the store of hundreds of dollars by asking for change out of several hundred dollar bills but flummoxed staff by consistently changing their requests for different change.

Supermarkets in Ballina and South Queensland have also been hit by the scam, police said.

The fraudsters are said to target new staff members and will often ask then to make change for a large amount of money, then make several changes to their orders while distracting them.

If you can identify either of these two men please contact Kingscliff Police on 6674 9399 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000. Police reference is E63866520