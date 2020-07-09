Menu
THE COMEBACK: IGA looks set to return to Woodburn according to a recent DA.
Supermarket could soon reopen at village

Adam Daunt
9th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
IN A big boost for Woodburn residents and those in surrounding areas, the IGA looks set to return to the area in the near future.

A development application has been lodged with Richmond Valley Council for “alterations and additions to Woodburn IGA & Super Cellars under existing use (supermarket/bottle shop)”.

The work will also include a refrigeration container being installed and other associated works being done on the site.

The estimated total for all the aforementioned works is expected to cost $500,000, and it is great news for the town of Woodburn.

As reported by the Northern Star at the time, the former IGA store ceased operating on July 7, 2019.

Arnold Fernandes had operated the store for five years.

Currently, the closest IGA for Woodburn residents is Ritchie’s IGA in Evans Head.

Public submissions can be made on the DA until Wednesday, July 15.

For more information visit www.richmondvalleycouncil.nsw.gov.au.

