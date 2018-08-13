Menu
A man was charged after being found in a supercarpark in a stolen car and in possession of drugs.
Crime

Supermarket carpark arrest over stolen car, drugs

13th Aug 2018 10:31 AM

A MAN was charged after being found in a shopping centre carpark with drugs in his possession.

Police allege at 1:40pm on Saturday they attended the carpark of a supermarket at Goonellabah. There they saw a 31 year old Lismore man seated in the driver's seat of a parked car.

Checks on the car revealed that the car had been reported stolen on the August 10.

A search of the vehicle revealed .05 grams of methylamphetamine.

The 31-year-old was taken to Lismore Police Station and charged with stealing a car possessing a prohibited drug and breaching bail.

He was bail refused and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.

Lismore Northern Star

