Superheist announce Byron Bay dates

Superheist have announced an east coast tour and are stopping in Byron Bay at The Great Northern Hotel.

Nu-metal fans and Australian metal supporters can rejoice as Superheist announce they are heading to Byron Bay as part of a select tour up the East Coast.

After crushing stages across Australia earlier this year alongside Alaskan's 36 Crazyfists as part of the inaugural HeistFest Tour, Australian monoliths of nu-metal Superheist said they were excitied to bring a short and ferocious tour to celebrate the recent release of their critically acclaimed 4th studio album Sidewinder.

Australian's now have the chance to witness the energy and earth rumbling wall of sound synonymous with a Superheist live show across Byron Bay, Brisbane, Coffs Harbour and Adelaide in mid-November as part of the Crush The Coast Tour which is proudly presented by Black Mountain Music and Hysteria Mag.

Joining them on the trip to crush the coastline are Byron Bay enforcers From Crisis To Collapse and Newcastle's emerging melodic metal phenomena Take My Soul.

"This tour is about bringing the house down each and every night as we blast set lists loaded with Sidewinder and back catalogue favourites that will make crowds move - which is exactly what folks expect from a Heist gig,” Superheist guitarist DW Norton said.

"We're really looking forward to touring with the Crisis lads again, bringing the super talented Take My Soul onto the road this time, and also catching up with friends and fans in some smaller towns that we haven't played in a long time.

"So punters need to get in quick on these shows because I don't know when Superheist could be rolling back through these regional areas next.”

Tour Dates:

Thursday, November 14th in Byron Bay at the Great Northern.

Friday, Novemebr 15th in Brisbane at The Flamin' Galah.

Saturday, November 16th in Coffs Harbour at The Coffs Hotel.

Saturday, November 23rd in Adelaide at Enigma Bar*

TICKETS ON SALE NOW oztix.com.au