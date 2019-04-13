Supergroup is ready to play Bluesfest

SUPERGROUP: The Saboteurs is an American rock supergroup featuring Jack White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence and Patrick Keeler.

THE Saboteurs (Jack White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence, and Patrick Keeler), have announced the release of their new album, Help Us Stranger, via Third Man Records/Pias.

The supergroup will bring their new music to Bluesfest 2019.

The release is the Grammy Award-winning rock band's third studio LP and first new album in more than a decade.

Out on Friday, June 21, Help Us Stranger will see the mighty combo reassembled, stronger and perhaps even more vital than ever before, as they continue to push rock 'n' roll forward into its future.

In the new album, the supergroup is bonding prodigious riffs, blues power, sinewy psychedelia, Detroit funk, and Nashville-soul via Benson and White's uncompromising songcraft, and the band's steadfast musical muscle.

To coincide with the release, The Saboteurs and Third Man Records have revealed a special Help Us Stranger-themed Vault Package #40 that features a limited edition electric green, black or copper swirled vinyl LP.

The Saboteurs (known outside of Australia as The Raconteurs) first convened in 2006, winning worldwide acclaim, Grammy nominations, and a chart-topping smash single in Steady, As She Goes, with their debut album, Broken Boy Soldiers.

The band returned two short years later with 2008's Consolers Of The Lonely, recorded less than three weeks before it was unleashed upon an unsuspecting world, a surprise release with little or no advance promotion.

Consolers Of The Lonely earned a Grammy Award for Best Engineered Non-Classical Album as well as a nomination for Best Rock Album.

The Saboteurs' return was heralded in December with the release of two new tracks, Sunday Driver (featuring White on lead vocals) and Now That You're Gone (with Benson singing lead).