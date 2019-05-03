Superfish ready for ocean swim

Former Australian swimmer Andrew Mewing will compete in the elite Superfish division at the Byron Bay ocean swim on Sunday.

FORMER Australian swimmer Andrew Mewing will be among the field in the 32nd annual Byron Bay Property Sales Ocean Swim Classic on Sunday.

Mewing, 37, lives in Brisbane and competes in a number of similar events on the Sunshine Coast.

He came third last year and will swim in the elite Superfish division with about 1000 competitors expected for the 2.2km swim from Wategos to Main Beach.

"We've got 610 registered already and that puts us slightly ahead of last year,” event organiser Syl Reid said.

"It looks like we'll get a nice southerly on Sunday so the water will be clear and nice and warm.

"There will be some quality swimmers among the Superfish and a lot of people are doing both the main race and the mini-swim this year.

"A team from Southern Cross University has entered a group of 30 and we have a lot coming from Ballina and Lennox Head this year which is pleasing.”

The ocean classic attracts a broad range of swimmers from around Australia.

It has been won by past Olympians including Grant Hackett, Ky Hurst and Melissa Gorman.

Increasingly swimmers come from further afield to participate in the Swim.

Many from south-east Queensland (Brisbane and Gold Coast) are joined by swimmers from Sydney and Melbourne.

Interstate swimming clubs frequently use the event as an end-of-season opportunity to visit Byron Bay.

The mini swim is a shorter distance from Clarkes Beach along Main Beach and is designed as an introductory swim for novice ocean swimmers and also for children as young as nine.

The Byron Bay Winter Whales run the event and have raised close to one million dollars since the inaugural swim in 1988.

The surf club, swimming club, various community groups and others at Byron Bay chip in to run the event with the Winter Whales team.

Online entries close at 2pm on Saturday but will still be taken in-person for two hours at the surf club until 4pm.

Check-in is open from 7am on Sunday, with the main race at 10am.

More details, including entry fees, check-in times, contacts and locations, can be found at www.byronbayoceanswim classic.com.au