Rage AFL trades: Time to boot Buddy?

Round 3 has come and gone and we have now had prices change for the first time.

This is where things start to get tricky and you need to time your trades to make the most of your money.

We need to make sure we take this into account now when making our trades.

The best way to do this is to look up the break even value players (this can be found in SuperCoach stats) and find the rookies that are maxed out and make sure you trade them before they drop in value.

Boot Him

Joel Selwood (MID $532,900)

Just one game over 100 so far and this week's 46 is simply not acceptable for his owners. This score will now affect his price for the next couple of weeks, but the important thing is that he isn't scoring. If Kelly is out this week he may get a reprieve but he needs to lift and fast!

Nic Newman (DEF $417,600)

Has delivered another low score for us, making it two from three under 85 with this one being the worst score to date. What hurt him most was his disposal efficiency. At this stage we don't know if that great Round 1 score was a one-off but it is certainly trending that way. It may be time to part ways with him before this becomes the norm.

Lance Franklin needs to be traded after three low scores to this the season. Picture: Phil Hillyard.

Lance Franklin (FWD $486,600)

Hasn't gone over 77 so far this season in three games. This is certainly not what we need to have in our forward line from an expensive player. He is an impact player and will have games with big scores but you will need to suffer low ones like this too often to hold him.

Dustin Martin (MID $520,400)

Features in this list for a second week in a row. After being tagged by Matt de Boer this week he only managed 15 touches for the game and gave away three free kicks. That was despite racking up 22 points in 10 minutes to start the game. Dusty certainly hasn't returned to his 2017 form and if you persisted with him you would be forgiven for trading him out this week.

Elliot Yeo (MID $538,600)

Has has also featured in this list this season and his 85 this round was actually his best of the year so far, That tells us that he will drop heavily in value, but more importantly with Dom Sheed's emergence and Andrew Gaff's return he may not see the amount of touches he was managing last year. It may be time to quit on the Yeo point of difference experiment and get someone else in.

Scott Pendlebury was well held by West Coast tagger Mark Hutchings on Saturday night. Picture: Michael Dodge/Getty Images.

Scott Pendlebury (MID $548,700)

Was tagged by Hutchings this week and held to just the 72 points. This was his lowest score so far but also his second total under 100 in two weeks. With Adams back in the side now (although the MRO may have something to say about that on Monday afternoon) this sees him with less midfield time and this will hurt his scoring even further.

Stefan Martin (RUC $546,100)

Put in a second game in the 80s this week as he came up against Lycett and Ryder. With both Gawn and Grundy now hitting form and their prices are about as low as they are likely to be for a while it could be the right time to make a correction trade across to one of the big guns.

Justin Westhoff has been unable to back up his monster Round 1 score. Picture: Simon Cross.

Justin Westhoff (RUC/FWD $509,900)

Had a monster Round 1, but the last two weeks have seen him post 47 and 39. Unfortunately those that took the punt on him as ruck two must now make a change to their line-ups. There will be weeks that he does post a big score but the last two games are evidence enough that you can't risk running with him at R2.

Toby McLean (MID/FWD $484,200)

Has had two scores in the 90s and now one in the 40s and for what we paid for him at the start of the season this isn't getting the job done. With Libba and Bontempelli taking midfield time, McLean has been left on the outer and his points scoring is suffering.

Buy Him

Lachie Neale (MID $646,300)

Went huge this week, showing us that he is going to dominate the scoring for the resurgent Brisbane side. An amazing 16 clearances and 83% efficiency from his 43 touches and this came on the back of a 127 and a 140. He hasn't put a foot wrong since landing in Brisbane and must be on your shopping list of players to bring in. Just be aware his 177 will inflate his price for a couple of weeks so prudent Supercoaches will wait for this to roll out of his price cycle after the next two games.

Lachie Neale pumped out 177 against Port Adelaide on Saturday night. Picture: Michael Willson/AFL Media.

Brad Crouch (MID $446,400)

Has been great for coaches that started him. He came into the season with unquestionable talent, but durability has always been an issue. He has shown us this scoring ability but more importantly has been getting better and hasn't shown any signs of those injury issues he has had previously. He will have gone up this week but don't let that put you off bringing him in.

Max Gawn (RUC $657,000)

Was outstanding but it seems strange to say buy him when so many started with him. But if you were one of the ones that traded him out then you may want to look at how you can get him back in your side. He dominated the ruck contests against Bombers Tom Bellchambers and Zac Clarke and showed exactly why we spent up on him.

Max Gawn keeps producing top scores despite Melbourne’s early struggles. Picture: Alex Coppel.

Brodie Grundy (RUC $678,300)

Grundy has been the other premium ruck that people wanted to trade out early. Just like Gawn he showed why we should have held him with 40 hit-outs this week and 22 touches. If you did trade him out or didn't start him you should be getting him in now because with scores like this he won't be available at this price for much longer.

Patrick Cripps (MID $656,300)

Cripps is off to a fantastic start this season and doesn't look like slowing down. He hasn't been under 110 yet and he seems to be a great choice as captain for each week. He is clearly the number one at the Blues and may get tagged, but until then enjoy his elite scoring.

Isaac Heeney (MID/FWD $519,200)

Pointed out to the 22,474 coaches that traded him out (myself included) that he does have plenty to offer us. Just keep an eye on his price as those first two poor scores saw his break even rise to 155 and he still lost value this week. Check to see when this is likely to bottom out. Then it will be time to strike if he can give us an indication that this week's score is more like what he will deliver consistently

Lachie Whitfield is shaping as one of the top defenders of the SuperCoach season. Picture: Matt King/Getty Images.

Lachie Whitfield (DEF $569,600)

Hasn't dipped below 100 this season and had a huge game against the Tigers with 42 touches and 12 marks. If you don't have him in your side yet Whitfield is someone you must have in your plans to get, otherwise you could be left well behind the pack. Any defender that can score you over 100 each week is a must-have.

Travis Boak (FWD $521,600)

Boak was someone we were worried about with Ollie Wines returning to the Power side but he shrugged that off and put in his biggest score of the season. His role is certainly a SuperCoach-friendly one and if he wasn't before, he should now be on your watchlist of players to upgrade to during the season.

Ricky Henderson (MID $481,400)

Seems to be one of the big beneficiaries of the extra time in the midfield that is available at Hawthorn. His last two weeks have yielded us 136 and 125. He is midpriced so if you are lacking cash and need to make a trade he could be someone that helps you out as a unique as he is owned in less than one percent of teams. It would be a massive risk but it could just pay off.

Luke Ryan (DEF $506,500)

Has been quietly going about his game in defence posting some good scores but this week he broke out with a game-high 156 which sees him as quite a bargain at his price. He has been on our radars in the past but hasn't really delivered but this shows us why he is worth a look. In just two per cent of teams he is a unique option that can win you a matchup.

Rowan Marshall (FWD $341,100)

Has played just two of the opening three games but has scored over 110 in both of them. He picked up 40 hitouts and 16 touches with six tackles in what was an impressive display again. At this price he will rise quickly with scores like this and he could be a good stepping stone if you have a midpriced player you want to move on.

Players to watch for another week

Sydney Stack (MID $102,400)

The first rookie I have put in this list but it is time to start looking at downgrade options. While we wouldn't necessarily trade him in this week - as he has another game before his price moves - any rookie that can score over 100 in their first game should certainly be on your radar. Particularly as we are likely to have a rookie or two that is underperforming like Michael Gibbons.

Sydney Stack made a superb debut for Richmond on Saturday. Picture: Michael Klein

Josh Rotham (DEF $123,900)

Rotham made his debut for the Eagles and returned a handy 56 points. He is one to put on the radar if he can keep this sort of form up next week as a rookie you could potentially downgrade to.

Willem Drew (FWD/MID $194,100)

Saw his scoring plummet this week with Ollie Wines back and we have to wonder how much of this was attributable to the co-captain returning. Or was it just a one-off poor score from a rookie? His break even is still low enough that we don't need to trade him out yet but we must watch him next week as there is a serious risk that he could max out in value quickly now.

Tom Rockliff (MID $429,000)

Was the most traded-in player this week but he was knocked out during the game and hence his score suffered. This score of 36 will be in his price rotation for a couple of weeks now so if you were planning on getting him in just wait now as his price will drop a bit before it goes up again. That could be the ideal time to pounce.

Top Scorers of the Round

A bit of a look at the top 5 scorers for the week. How many did you have in your side?

1. 177 - Lachie Neale

2. 163 - Jeremy Cameron

3. 157 - Patrick Cripps

4. 156 - Luke Ryan

5. 152 - Lachie Whitfield

Captains Scorecard

Here we grade the players that would have been in consideration for your captain role this week. So this isn't necessarily the highest scorers of the round but those who are in contention for the top job.

A++: Lachie Neale 177

A+: Patrick Cripps 157, Lachie Whitfield 152, Jack Macrae 139, Brodie Grundy 132, Jake Lloyd 130

A: Patrick Dangerfield 128, Max Gawn 126, Marcus Bontempelli 124

B: Matt Crouch 119, Dom Sheed 111, Stephen Coniglio 102

C: Adam Treloar 86

F: Nat Fyfe 63*, Tom Rockliff 36*

* Injury Affected

Rookie Watch

Not all of these players are true rookies but they are rookie priced.

Start Him

Connor Rozee 116, Sam Walsh 112, Sydney Stack 108, Charlie Constable 99, Bailey Smith 87, Reilly O'Brien 85, Darcy Moore 79, Sam Collins 79, Zak Butters 71, Gryan Miers 69, Xavier Duursma 66, Jordan Clark 65, Corey Wagner, 65, Jordan Ridley 65, Jack Scrimshaw 64, Luke Davies-Uniacke 64, Nick Blakey 61, Jack Petruccelle 58, Jay Lockhart 57, Josh Rotham 56, Callum Wilkie 55

Sit Him

Bailey Scott 48, Matthew Parker 47, Chris Burgess 44, Chayce Jones 41, Dylan Moore 40, Will Setterfield 37, Tarryn Thomas 37, Willem Drew 36, Jack Lukosius 33, Tom Atkins 33, Noah Balta 31, Michael Gibbons 17