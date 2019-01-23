SuperCoach NRL: Your guide to a guilt-free team

Without Billy Slater around, Cameron Munster could score plenty of points, regardless of his position. Picture: Matt King/Getty Images

EACH year, I would face the same moral dilemma.

Paul Gallen was an undroppable SuperCoach Immortal, but how could I enjoy those sweet, sweet points as a proud Queenslander?

Let's be clear: the goal of SuperCoach is to rack up as many points as possible (whatever the moral cost) - but why can't we smash the Blues while we're at it?

Each week I'll look at the Queensland players who can help you to bragging rights over your mates and potentially get you among some big prizes - all with a clear conscience.

Subscribers with access to the Courier-Mail can sign up to SuperCoach here

We will start off with the fullback position, which is dominated by the two-headed Tomes Trbesco SuperCoach pointscoring monster. Inevitably you'll need to get at least one of Trbojevic or Tedesco in your squad, but there's plenty of Queenslanders who you can pair with them.

Before we go on, let's take a moment to remember Valentine Holmes, who decided he'd much rather try out for a sport he's never played before than hang around Gallen for another year. The now former Shark averaged an incredible 94PPG after Round 10 last season.

Val, SuperCoaches everywhere will miss you (at least until next year when you inevitably sign with the Titans).

Guns

Kalyn Ponga (Knights) FLB|5/8 - $614,300

With 65PPG, he went toe-to-toe with Tomes Trbesco in point scoring last year until injuries hampered the end of his campaign and robbed him of the Dally M … AS A VIRTUAL ROOKIE. A troubling switch to five-eighth has the potential dull his point scoring, something that could be offset if he gets the Knights' goalkicking job full-time. You could wait to see how the move pans out before pouncing but he has too much talent not to produce keeper-level scores.

Kalyn Ponga switch to five-eighth could give SuperCoaches pause for thought before selecting him in their teams. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Cameron Munster (Storm) FLB|5/8 - $548,500

Another player who I'd prefer to see play at fullback (where he averages 73PPG), Munster could benefit from even more of the playmaking burden now Billy Slater has ridden off into the sunset. This price is very tasty for a player who averages about 60PPG and has the potential to rack up big scores, though I will probably be looking at him in one of my 5/8 slots.

Mid-rangers

Ben Barba (Cowboys) FLB - $467,300

The former Epic Bender Crew member is back in the NRL after dominating the English Super League, winning the Man of Steel award for the competition's best player. Barba scored 28 tries in 2018 and ranked second for tackle breaks and third for try assists. If he can come close to replicating that form for the Cowboys - who will need his playmaking with a certain Johnathan Thurston gone - then this price will seem like a bargain.

All smiles … Ben Barba will step into a Johnathan Thurston-size void at the Cowboys. Picture: Alix Sweeney

AJ Brimson (Titans) FLB|5/8 - $462,200

He looked dynamite when he came into the starting team at the back end of 2018, but Brimson will need to beat out Michael Gordon (or Ryley Jacks and Tyrone Roberts in the halves) before I'd risk a spot on him, especially at this price.

Greg Inglis (Rabbitohs) FLB|CTW - 469,000

I'll talk more about Inglis next week but a possible move back to fullback is very good news for SuperCoaches.

Cheapies

Corey Allan (Rabbitohs) FLB|CTW - $168,100

There are massive raps on this kid, who last year became the first ever player to be selected for the Prime Minister's XIII before playing a NRL game. The former Bronco junior is behind Greg Inglis and Alex Johnston at the moment but he definitely looks like he's in the mix for a start.

Rabbitohs’ young gun Corey Allan could make his NRL debut.

Tristan Sailor (Dragons) FLB|CTW - $168,100

The son of Dell has the added bonus of being dual-position CTW, but he'll have to wait his turn to crack the Dragons backline. Keep an eye on him through the season but avoid for now.

Avoid

Darius Boyd (Broncos) FLB - $407,400

The Broncos captain might be a very good rugby league player but with an average of 43.5PPG in 2018, he's largely irrelevant in SuperCoach. With his NRL guardian angel now in Redfern and Jamayne Isaako breathing down his neck, Boyd will need to be at his finest just to play in his preferred position. There are plenty of better options here.

The rest

Moses Mbye (Tigers) FLB|HFB - 461,400

Corey Norman (Dragons) FLB|5/8 - $448,700

Corey Thompson (Tigers) FLB|CTW - $413,600

Ben Hampton (Cowboys) FLB|CTW - $360,300

All of these players are dual position, and I'll touch on some of them in the coming weeks. But considering some of the other players you can pick up in this position, I'd avoid them in the fullback slot.

