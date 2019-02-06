Experts answer AFL SuperCoach burning questions

First-picked players, left-field bolters, recruiting hits and misses and selection dilemmas in the ruck, defence and midfield.

The thinking emoji is getting a workout this pre-season as SuperCoach squads come together in the lead-up to the 2019 AFL season.

We put the SuperCoach experts on the spot - here are their answers.

AL PATON

1. Who is your first-picked player?

We owe Chris Scott. Playing Patrick Dangerfield forward 37 per cent of the time last season ensured he passed the 35 per cent threshold for dual-position status in SuperCoach in 2019 (Marcus Bontempelli, on 33 per cent, and Dustin Martin, 29 per cent, just missed out). Danger is a monty to be the top-scoring forward and is also underpriced if he can get back to his 2017 output.

2. Two more names you will definitely be starting with?

Not picking Jake Lloyd killed me last year, so I won't be making that mistake again despite the $608k price tag. That could be a bargain if he takes full advantage of the new kick-in rules. Patrick Cripps was also locked in from day one. It wouldn't surprise me at all if he averages 125-plus this year.

3. Who is a left-field bolter you are seriously considering?

After years of concussion problems Angus Brayshaw showed late last season why he was taken at No.3 in the draft, averaging 109 over the last eight rounds. He's a potential steal at $526,900 and no DPP this year is likely to make him very unique.

Angus Brayshaw could be a bargain midfield star this season. Picture: Michael Klein

4. Is there a player who crossed off your list already?

Tom Rockliff, it's been a long love affair but it's over. I was sucked in last year and burnt badly by selecting the one-time SuperCoach stud as he struggled to adapt to a new role at Port Adelaide. Never again.

5. What is your biggest early selection headache?

The ruck is THE big question this year. If Brodie Grundy and Max Gawn score like they did last year it will be a huge handicap to start without them. But if they come back to the pack it will be a huge advantage to pass on one (or both) and spend up on extra midfield, defensive or forward guns. Currently I've got both the big boys but talk clubs will play two rucks to exploit rule changes has me second-guessing again.

BEN HIGGINS

1. Who is your first-picked player?

Well it was Tom Mitchell, but Josh Kelly wasn't far behind him. The Giants star had an injury-interrupted season last year but when he was on the park showed what quality he has. Capable of racking up 30 disposals and kicking two goals just about every week. A genuine contender to be the No.1 SuperCoach scorer this year.

2. Two more names you will definitely be starting with?

Anthony Miles would have to start every JLT Series game in the forward pocket not to be starting in my midfield come Round 1. The former Richmond midfielder dominated the VFL and now walks into the Suns engine room. In the forward line, Devon Smith was my hidden gem in 2018 and I'm sticking with him in 2019. Gets enough of the ball, dangerous around goals and loves tackling.

Josh Kelly is capable of elite SuperCoach scoring. Picture: Phil Hillyard

3. Who is a left-field bolter you are seriously considering?

It's dangerous talking Richmond with Al Paton but every time we discuss Corey Ellis I get closer to picking him. While he's now at Gold Coast, the former Tiger averaged 110 in the VFL last year and is just over $200k, which is crazy cheap for a bloke that could be playing strong midfield minutes.

4. Is there a player who's crossed off your list already?

Jack Macrae is simply too expensive for my liking, so he'll on the no-go list to start the season. However, I think he'll be an ideal upgrade target once he drops in price a bit.

5. What is your biggest early selection headache?

There's so much value to be had in defence and I can't fit them all in. I think the new kick-in rules will see a sharp rise in scoring and my plan is to capitalise from Round 1.

GILBERT GARDINER

1. Who is your first-picked player?

Dustin Martin. Couldn't be any more confident about Dusty rediscovering his breathtaking 2017 best.

2. Two more names you will definitely be starting with?

Aaron Hall and Isaac Heeney. If Hall can stay fit (which has been the problem previously) he might be the recruit of the year as the Kangaroos target finals. Heeney has been good - not great - but that is about to change, watch for the face of the Swans' future to shine in 2019.

3. Who is a left-field bolter you are seriously considering?

Jackson Hately. Hard to break into the GWS Giants best 22 but the unsung South Australian averaged 22 disposals in the Under-18 championships last year to go with 9.3 contested possessions and 5.8 clearances. Will be watching his JLT Series closely.

4. Is there a player who crossed off your list already?

Brodie Grundy. Not yet anyway, just far too expensive for a ruckman.

5. What is your biggest early selection headache?

No headaches at Gilbert's Guidance, team is locked and loaded for 2019 season.

Isaac Heeney has had a flawless pre-season. Picture: Phil Hillyard

MICHAEL WARNER

1. Who is your first-picked player?

Dustin Martin. Cheap as chips.

2. Two more names you will definitely be starting with?

Anthony Miles. Free money. Lachie Whitfield. Going to explode.

3. Who is a left-field bolter you are seriously considering?

Richmond's Liam Baker. Can play.

4. Is there a player who crossed off your list already (ie no way you'll pick them)?

Mason Cox. Too soon.

5. What is your biggest early selection headache?

Rucks. Pay for Max and Brodie or gamble on cheapies?

PAUL DUNN

1. Who is your first-picked player?

Brodie Grundy. He will be the highest averaging player now that Tom Mitchell is out and he will hurt you each week if you don't have him.

2. Two more names you will definitely be starting with?

Patrick Dangerfield. Any time you can pick up a pure midfielder like him in the forward line you just can't turn that down. And Jake Lloyd. Not having him last year hurt me and with the changes to the kick-in rules he could go even higher. Simply can't afford to miss out on him this season.

3. Who is a left-field bolter you are seriously considering?

Harris Andrews. Not sure if he's a bolter but it is a name we haven't heard a great deal. He was flying when he was KO'd by Jeremy Cameron last year and when he returned he was still scoring well. He could be a bit of a unique option rather than one of the big names and is about $100k cheaper than the top 3-4 defenders.

4. Is there a player who crossed off your list already?

Michael Walters will never again be a part of my team. I don't care how cheap he is or how much value he presents. Both he and Ross Lyon are untrustworthy!

5. What is your biggest early selection headache?

Ruck 2. I was originally set on Max Gawn, but now I am not sure he is worth the cash as I know they traded for Braydon Preuss for a reason. I had Sam Jacobs last year and he really hurt me, I just can't afford to have that worry over my R2 scores again this year. I know that whichever of these two I don't select will have a great season.

Harris Andrews copped a massive hit just as he was hitting top form last season.

DAN BEGALA

1. Who is your first-picked player?

I know it's obvious, but Patrick Dangerfield was the first player appointed to The Begala Brigade in season 2019. He's grossly underpriced, available as a forward and will double as your captain if he's fit and firing.

2. Two more names you will definitely be starting with?

They'll burn a whopping hole in my budget but the dynamic rucking duo, Brodie Grundy ($708k) and Max Gawn ($692k), both feature in my initial squad. They're in a class of their own and I am forecasting each of the pillars to average 130, if not more, to warrant their lofty price tags.

3. Who is a left-field bolter you are seriously considering?

Kade Simpson isn't exactly "bolter" material, but he's a stalwart of the SuperCoach community who continues to prove the pundits (and Father Time) wrong. In all likelihood he's overpriced, however in the unfortunate absence of Sam Docherty, I expect the defensive general to thrive on the elevated responsibility.

4. Is there a player who crossed off your list already?

Luke Dahlhaus. He burnt me last year and I don't expect the transformation from canine (Western Bulldogs) to feline (Geelong Cats) to yield any additional SuperCoach relevancy.

5. What is your biggest early selection headache?

The depth of quality young midfielders staking their claims for a jersey in the engine room at The Begala Brigade. For me, it's all about the next generation so the conundrum that I am faced with is squeezing the likes of Patrick Cripps, Marcus Bontempelli, Clayton Oliver and Josh Kelly into the ever-tightening salary cap. It's also a tough conversation breaking the news to Nat and Dustin, too.

Will Braydon Preuss impact Max Gawn’s SuperCoach scores? Picture: Michael Klein

DOCTOR SUPERCOACH

1. Who is your first-picked player?

Patrick Dangerfield. As a DPP forward he is a no-brainer for our first selected.

2. Two more names you will definitely be starting with?

Brodie Grundy and Jake Lloyd - two superstars almost certain to increase their averages due to the new rule changes for 2019.

3. Who is a left-field bolter you are seriously considering?

Sam Naismith. A fit Naismith is very intriguing. Certainly a risk but with Callum Sinclair set to spend more time up forward and a new two-ruck structure looking in vogue, he's hard to pass up at $251,400.

4. Is there a player who crossed off your list already?

Tom Bugg. No place for social media influencers in a winning SuperCoach team.

5. What is your biggest early selection headache?

How deep to go in the backline. With the new kick-in rules looking like increase a lot of defenders scoring, its difficult to say exactly how heavy we should be back there. This isn't a year to be deep on midfielders.

Jake Lloyd could increase his scoring thanks to changes to the kick-in rule. Picture: Phil Hillyard

ALEXIE BEOVICH

1. Who is your first-picked player?

Patrick Cripps! I picked him about 0.1 nanoseconds before Patrick Dangerfield, but the Blues midfielder has to be a lock in 2019. I'll give you a quick tip, no one from my beloved Blues is stealing points from Crippa.

2. Two more names you will definitely be starting with?

Oh, I should have read ahead ... Dangerfield is close to the biggest lock of all time now that he has forward eligibility. Averaged 121.7 points a game last year, 20 points more than the next best available forward this year, and was able to hit triple figures in 19 of his 21 games (the other two were scores of 94). No-brainer.

Lachie Neale is criminally underrated in my opinion and at just $607,300 after averaging 111.9 in his final year at the Dockers, I think he's set for another huge year at the Lions. He had a slowish start to 2018 but went on to produce 16 scores of 100-plus in his last 18 games including 13 scores of 110-plus.

3. Who is a left-field bolter you are seriously considering?

Stephen Coniglio has been locked into my side since the Supercoach team picker dropped. There's a Dylan Shiel-sized hole in that GWS midfield and he's going to be the one to at least partially fill it.

4. Is there a player who crossed off your list already?

This might be bad advice, but Brodie Grundy. The Cox Curse is real, people! No one has been the top-scoring ruckman two years in a row since Dean Cox did it in 2008-09 and that isn't going to change in 2019!

5. What is your biggest early selection headache?

The backline. The cheapskate in me wants to run every bloke under $450k and pump those savings into the midfield, but the analyst in me says just pay for Lloyd, Laird and Simpson and be done with it.

