SuperCoach BBL study guide: Scorchers

AT the time of writing, the Perth Scorchers are the only side with a full squad of 18 players locked and loaded.

Is it any surprise they've claimed the trophy in three out of seven tournaments given they've long been a settled side?

Previously drilled by now national coach Justin Langer, he has been replaced by their former skipper Adam Voges who, alongside spearhead Mitchell Johnson, retired at the conclusion of the BBL|07 season.

The Gun

The loss of Johnson is clearly a blow, but Andrew Tye (BWL, $246,800) remains the Scorchers' star player - in six games last season he averaged 91.17 SuperCoach points per game, capturing 16 wickets at an economy rate of 8.11 with 56 dot balls. He won't ever set the world alight with the bat - hence why he's a pure bowler selection only in SuperCoach BBL - but he's clearly the best 'pure' bowler available in the game this season, and the second highest priced player in the competition.

Cameron Green bowls at serious pace.

The young gun

As good as Tye is, he can't replace Johnson by himself - so look to young gun Cameron Green (BWL, $42,000) who is the cheapest bowling option available from the Scorchers' squad but, thanks to his ability with both ball and bat, could see his base price quickly soar. He became the youngest player to take a Sheffield Shield five-wicket haul on debut in February 2017, but has since seen his career hampered by injury. BBL|08 could be the season he really steps up and cements himself as a player of the future.

The breakout contenders

Speaking of which, Usman Qadir (BAT/BWL, $93,800) is a name you can expect to hear more from as the years progress - currently unavailable for selection for Australia, the 25-year-old son of Pakistani leg-spinning legend Abdul Qadir definitely looms large as a breakout contender. He has signed with the Scorchers as an international player, but following his debut three-wicket haul for WA in the JLT Cup, he declared his intention to seek Australian citizenship as he strives to represent Australia at the 2020 ICC World Twenty20 tournament.

There are also two 'breakout' wicketkeeping contenders for the Scorchers - Josh Inglis (WKP/BAT, $62,500) is currently representing Western Australia at Shield level, but fellow gloveman Sam Whiteman (WKP/BAT, $62,500) is too talented to be so lowly priced, and if he maintains fitness he will get an opportunity either as a specialist batsman or 'keeper at some point.

Sam Whiteman can produce points with both bat and gloves.

The burn man

If there's one player who'll be preoccupied with international commitments this coming summer, it's Mitch Marsh (BAT/BWL, $198,000). It's reasonable to expect he will have his hands full with Test, ODI, and T20I commitments, precluding his involvement in the Big Bash competition. Why waste nearly $200,000 of your precious SuperCoach salary cap on a player who only played one game in BBL|07? He's a classic 'burn man' - selecting Marsh could be like setting fire to your cash!

Point of difference

Instead of Marsh, SuperCoaches can invest similar coin in a 'point of difference' like English veteran David Willey (BAT/BWL, $194,000) - he's remarkably similarly priced to the younger of the Marsh brothers, and in his six appearances in BBL|07 he averaged 71.67 points per game. So when it comes to picking a highly-priced all-rounder, Willey is the sort of player who could be worth his weight in gold for the first half of the BBL|08 competition before any national English commitments take him to the West Indies.

The Mid-Pricer

A classic 'mid-price selection' is someone who comes in far cheaper than the traditional $90,000 to $150,000 price point. Veteran Michael 'Maxi' Klinger (BAT, $79,300) had a serious dip in his usual output in BBL|07, only averaging 29.3 SuperCoach points per game in what was a difficult personal year for the opener, revealing just prior to BBL|07 that his wife was battling cancer. Now retired from first-class cricket, Maxi's focus is entirely on the T20 domestic format where he plays for the Scorchers, Gloucestershire and Bangladesh outfit Khulna Titans.

