Gun show: Most expensive SuperCoach players

THE biggest issue with the highest priced players in SuperCoach BBL is that you just don't know, for the most part, who will be available for the whole season versus who will be an astute selection at the start of the season, the middle section of the year, or at the pointy end.

Below, we analyse who to use your cap coin on, and why, or why not.

Note, as a means of reference, the base salary in SuperCoach BBL is $42,000.

D'Arcy Short (Hobart Hurricanes) - $258,900

One of the most explosive players in the short-form game, the Hobart Hurricanes top order batsman had a strong start to 2018/19, smashing 257 runs in one crazy JLT match-up against Queensland, including 23 sixes. But is he worth close to $260,000 of your salary cap? You bet he is! Given there's every chance he plays the majority of the year for the Hurricanes, following on from 11 games in BBL|07, those who start without him in their squad are taking a big risk. As an all-rounder, he's a must-buy.

D’Arcy Short set the Big Bash League on fire.

Andrew Tye (Perth Scorchers) - $246,800

He's only available as a bowler in SuperCoach BBL, but everyone knows a good bowler is worth their weight in gold. Like many players in the top 10 priced player list, he's a gamble as to whether he'll be a regular contributor in BBL|08, as he's the sort of player who could be called up for international duties, particularly for the ODIs against India in January.

Marcus Stoinis (Melbourne Stars) - $227,900

Another all-rounder who actually justifies his dual position availability, as he comes in to bat in the top four and is guaranteed to bowl his allotted four-over spells for the Stars. But how many games will he play? In BBL|07 he cracked it for a mere five games, yet his average of 84.2 points per game sees him third in the price list. Do you take the risk? It might be a case of picking him up earlier in the season and seeing whether his body can hold together and, if it does, whether he's called up for higher duties.

Marcus Stoinis is back with the Stars in BBL08.

Chris Lynn (Brisbane Heat) - $202,000

Will he play for Australia once the Test series concludes and the preparation for the ODI World Cup in England kicks into full gear? Fox Cricket correspondent Tom Morris reckons he's a lock for a top order spot for his country, which means he might only be available for the first half of the BBL|08 season. But the Bash Brother is 100 per cent a lock for your SuperCoach BBL side - if his shoulders hold together. He's the most explosive Australian player available and there's nothing sweeter than the sound of Lynn's bat making connection with the Kookaburra.

Chris Lynn is a short-form superstar.

Joe Root (Sydney Thunder) - $200,000

Just as Lynn will likely be selected for Australia in the second half of the BBL|08 season, England's skipper is only a certainty for the first half of the season. However, he's a tricky one to assess in terms of actual 'value' as he's the sort of player who might not appear until the second half of the allotted 20 overs, coming in at his preferred spot at second drop, meaning he'll have limited scope for scoring. It might be a case of hit out or get out. There is a question mark as to whether Root is explosive enough to justify the price.

England captain Joe Root will line up for the Thunder.

Alex Carey (Adelaide Strikers) - $199,600

Available as a wicketkeeper or batsman, the only reason not to pick Carey is if you fear the Australian selectors see him as not just the best back-up option for new Australian skipper Tim Paine, but also one of the best batsmen in the country. Could he justify his selection for his country on that point alone? It's a possibility...but the likelihood is that Carey is the first set-and-forget player in the top 10 priced players in SC BBL, closely followed by …

Rashid Khan (Adelaide Strikers) - $198,800

... His team-mate at the Strikers! Khan had a terrific first year in the Big Bash, with the Afghani youngster a sensation, finishing the season as the equal-leading wicket-taker with 18 at 13.83, boasting an economy rate of just 5.64 - the best of any player to bowl more than four overs. He finished inside the top five of the BBL's Player of the Tournament award, and was voted by his peers as the Adelaide Strikers' MVP, ahead of Carey. Three words: Set and forget.

Rashid Khan topped the wickets list last season.

Ashton Agar (Perth Scorchers) - $197,900

A strong all round performer. Agar took to the crease seven times in his nine matches in BBL|07, ending with a sweet strike rate of 128.45 and an average SuperCoach score of 73.11. But it's his bowling, and not his batting (nor his incredible fielding) that sees him justifying that average to sit inside the top 10 highest priced players of BBL|08, claiming eight wickets at a fantastic economy rate of 5.74. He's difficult to get away, and a crafty slow bowler for the Scorchers.

Nathan Lyon (Sydney Sixers) - $195,600

He's the GOAT! Don't not pick the GOAT! Oh, okay, totally don't pick the GOAT - at least early in the season. Nathan Lyon only took the field four times for the Sixers in BBL|07, and it's hard to imagine he'll suit up many more times in BBL|08, with international duties set to see him busy for most of the summer. Bizarrely rarely called upon by national selectors for the short-form game - despite that being where he got his big breakthrough at the Redbacks - he's a watch-and-see as the season comes to a conclusion in late January following the end of Australia's Test obligations. If he's selected for the Sixers, you gotta get the GOAT!

